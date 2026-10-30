Jamia restores Students' Union after days of protest

Jamia Millia Islamia has officially approved the implementation of its student union constitution, setting a May 15, 2027 deadline and directing protesting students to end their agitation, paving the way for long-awaited elections.

IMAGE: Students celebrate at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University as JMI sets May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the approval and implementation of its students' union constitution, with elections to be held within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has approved the implementation of its student union constitution.

The university has set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for the constitution's completion.

Student union elections will be conducted within six weeks of the academic session start, approximately six weeks from July 16, 2027, following Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

All disciplinary actions, including show-cause notices and suspensions, against protesting students will be revoked.

The university has directed students to immediately call off their prolonged protest and hunger strike, which began on October 12.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has approved the implementation of the university's student union constitution, setting May 15, 2027 as the deadline for its completion, and directed the protesting students to immediately call off their agitation.

University Directives on Student Union

In an order dated October 29, the university said the competent authority had considered a request letter submitted by students on the same day and issued directions regarding the implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union's (JMISU) constitution, the conduct of elections and the withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters.

The university said it would notify the schedule for elections in accordance with recommendations and guidelines laid down by the Lyngdoh Committee on Student Elections after the approval of the constitution.

The elections will be conducted within six weeks of the start of the academic session, which is approximately six weeks from July 16, 2027, the order said.

Revocation of Disciplinary Actions

The order further said all ongoing show-cause notices, disciplinary inquiries, rustications and suspensions as well as campus bans issued in connection with participation in the protest should be revoked.

'In view of the above, the protesting students shall call off their protest/ hunger strike with immediate effect,' the order said.

Background to the Protest

The development comes after a prolonged protest that began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of the JMISU and the announcement of a definite timeline for student union elections.

The agitation, which included a hunger strike, continued amid a standoff with the university administration, even as the protesters pressed for the restoration of an elected representative body after nearly two decades without union polls.

The order was issued by Registrar Prof M M Rizvi and circulated to university officials, including deans, heads of departments, the chief proctor and the security adviser.