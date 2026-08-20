A dying star has turned NGC 2392 into one of space's most remarkable sights, and James Webb's infrared cameras have now revealed its hidden details.

The Lion Nebula's glowing gas, dusty mane and expanding bubble tell the story of a star that is still reshaping its surroundings thousands of years after beginning its final phase.

James Webb Reveals Stunning Lion Nebula

IMAGE: NASA's James Webb space telescope captured the planetary nebula NGC 2392, known as the Lion Nebula, using its NIRCam and MIRI instruments.

The dying central star shapes the nebula's lion face-like bubble and dusty mane. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

Key Points James Webb's NIRCam and MIRI instruments uncovered fine gas and dust structures inside the Lion Nebula.

The nebula's lion-like face is formed by an expanding bubble of ionised gas powered by a white dwarf.

Scientists estimate the nebula will gradually disperse in about 10,000 years.

The Star Behind The Lion's Face

The most important part of the Lion Nebula is hidden at its centre.

An oxygen-rich star has reached the end of its life, leaving behind an extremely hot white dwarf that continues to shape everything around it.

Its powerful radiation creates an expanding bubble of ionized gas that forms the lion's face, while slowly breaking apart dust caught in its path.

Researchers are still trying to understand why this expanding gas settles into such complex rings and shells, a pattern found in many planetary nebulae.

IMAGE: James Webb's mid-infrared view highlights dust structures that are being reshaped by radiation from the white dwarf at the nebula's centre. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

What Webb Sees That Hubble Could Not

The Lion Nebula is not new, but Webb is showing it in a new way.

The Hubble Space Telescope photographed NGC 2392 in visible light in 2000, making its lion-like outline famous.

James Webb looks at the nebula in infrared light through its NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid Infrared Instrument), revealing tiny dust clumps and glowing clouds of ionized gas that stand out more clearly.

These observations give astronomers a much sharper look at how the nebula's structure is changing.

How An Ordinary Star Creates A Planetary Nebula

Not every star ends with a dramatic explosion.

While very massive stars become supernovas, most stars are much smaller and follow a different path.

When they can no longer produce enough energy through nuclear reactions in their cores, they become unstable and begin shedding their outer layers.

Those layers spread into space as glowing clouds of gas and dust, creating what astronomers call a planetary nebula.

During this stage, stars are responsible for producing much of the dust that can be observed across the universe.

The hot core left behind becomes a white dwarf, whose radiation continues pushing the surrounding material outward.

IMAGE: Hubble's 2000 visible-light view of the Lion Nebula first revealed its famous lion-like appearance. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA, A Andrew Fruchter and the ERO Team [Sylvia Baggett (STScI), Richard Hook (ST-ECF), Zoltan Levay (STScI)]

The Dusty Mane Is Still Fighting Back

The lion's flowing mane is more than a beautiful pattern.

It is actually the inside of a dust shell illuminated by the white dwarf.

The streaks that resemble comet tails are dense dust clumps that have survived the star's intense radiation and continue shielding the material behind them.

Because the nebula has been evolving for thousands of years, Webb captures only one stage of an ongoing process.

What Happens Next?

The Lion Nebula's story is far from over.

Its gas and dust will continue drifting away from the white dwarf as the expanding bubble grows larger.

Astronomers estimate that the nebula will gradually disperse over the next 10,000 years, a surprisingly short period on the timescale of the universe.

Source: science.nasa.gov

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff