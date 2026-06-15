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Jalveer's Indian crew rescued after US strike heads home from Oman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
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June 15, 2026 12:21 IST

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Following recent US Navy strikes off the Oman coast, India's ambassador to Oman facilitated the repatriation of 20 Indian crew members from the MT Jalveer, highlighting escalating maritime security concerns for Indian seafarers.

India's Ambassador to Oman Prashant Pise

IMAGE: Indian ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, met with the crew of MT Jalveer ahead of their repatriation, Muscat, June 15, 2026. Photograph: @Indemb_Muscat/X

Key Points

  • Twenty Indian crew members from the MT Jalveer were repatriated from Muscat after an incident off the Oman coast.
  • This incident is the third in recent days involving US military strikes on merchant ships with Indian crew members near Oman.
  • Previous strikes included the disabling of MT Marivex with 24 Indian seafarers rescued, and a strike on MT Settebello resulting in three Indian sailor deaths.
  • India has confirmed that the strikes on MT Settebello, MT Marivex, and MT Jalveer originated from the US Navy.

India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, on June 15, met with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to the country. The crew members of Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on June 11.

"Ambassador of India to Oman interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home," the Embassy of India in Oman said in a post on X.

 

The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on June 11, 2026. The Indian mission "remains committed to extending prompt assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home," the post read.

Crew members of a tanker carrying 20 Indians were evacuated on Thursday after the vessel came under attack off an Oman port.

Escalating Maritime Incidents Involving Indian Seafarers

This was the third instance of a merchant ship with Indian crew members coming under attack from the US military off the Oman coast in the last four days.

The US forces disabled a Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers on June 8. All crew members of the vessel, MT Marivex, were safely rescued.

On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

On June 11, India said that the three separate strikes on the Settebello, Marivex, and Jalveer "came from the US Navy".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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