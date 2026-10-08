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Viral Audio Exposes Jalna Cops In Bribery Scandal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk Updated: October 08, 2026 16:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Two policemen in Maharashtra's Jalna district are under scrutiny after a viral audio recording purportedly revealed them demanding a bribe to avoid an arrest in a diesel theft case, prompting an official investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two policemen from Jalna district are accused of demanding a bribe in a viral audio recording.
  • The alleged bribe was sought to prevent an arrest in connection with a diesel theft case.
  • The audio clip purportedly shows a police official and his senior demanding "Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000" via UPI.
  • Superintendent of Police Tegbir Singh Sandhu stated on Wednesday that the allegations would be probed.
  • A social activist from Jafrabad initiated the complaint following the alleged incident on October 7.

Two policemen from Maharashtra's Jalna district are facing allegations of corruption after they were purportedly heard in a viral audio recording demanding a bribe not to arrest a person in connection with a diesel theft case. Superintendent of Police (SP) Tegbir Singh Sandhu said on Wednesday that they would probe into the allegations concerning the cops from Jafrabad police station.

Investigation Into Viral Bribery Audio

In the audio clip, which has gone viral on social media, a police official purportedly informed one Krishna Bhambale that an arrest warrant had been issued against him and asked him to transfer "Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000" through UPI.

 

Bhambale reportedly told the official that he had secured bail from a court and that a pre-wedding ceremony was scheduled at his residence. He allegedly invited the official to attend the event. However, the cop handed over the phone to his "senior", who too demanded the money, as per the purported audio.

Following the alleged incident on October 7, a social activist from Jafrabad approached senior police officials seeking an inquiry into the matter and action against the police personnel if the allegations are proved. As per the activist, the two cops were reportedly assigned duties related to serving summons and executing warrants. SP Sandhu said that the allegations would be investigated.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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corruption allegationsbribe demandjalna policediesel theft caseviral audio

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