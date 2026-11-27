Gujarat police are investigating a suspected Rs 50 lakh insurance fraud originating in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district as the primary motive behind the brutal murder of five family members in Surat, highlighting a complex inter-state crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A suspected Rs 50 lakh insurance fraud in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district is believed to be the motive behind the killing of five family members in Surat on November 21.

Four bodies have been recovered from a canal in Surat, with one family member still missing; a 13-year-old boy survived and alerted the police about the crime on November 21.

One accused, Dayanand Bhadane, was arrested on Thursday and remanded in 8-day police custody, while three other accused are absconding.

The victims, Kavita Patil and Nitin Patil, were allegedly targeted because they were co-accused in two FIRs related to the insurance fraud and feared to expose the scam.

The fraud involved staging the death of Kavita's previous husband, Sanjay Patil, to claim Rs 50 lakh insurance, with Rs 10 lakh already disbursed by the insurance company.

A suspected Rs 50 lakh insurance fraud in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district could be the motive behind the killing of five members of a family in Gujarat's Surat district on November 21, police said on Friday.

Four bodies have been recovered from a canal here, while one remains missing. A 13-year-old boy, the sole survivor of the incident, had alerted the police about the crime on November 21, an official said.

One person has been arrested in the case, while a search for three other accused is underway, he added.

Unravelling The Insurance Fraud Link

It is suspected that the family was murdered to prevent them from revealing details of an alleged insurance fraud in which some of the accused were involved, Bardoli rural police inspector P N Jadeja said.

"There could be a connection. We will know the complete picture only after we go to Maharashtra and arrest the other accused. We suspect this was done specifically over an insurance fraud," Jadeja said.

Jadeja said Kavita Patil, one of the victims, was previously married to Sanjay alias Sanju Patil, whose death was allegedly staged as a fatal road accident to fraudulently claim insurance money.

Nitin Patil, who later married Kavita, had lodged a complaint in connection with the alleged insurance fraud involving Sanjay's death, Jadeja said.

The Alleged Scam And Victims' Role

"Nitin and Kavita were subsequently living together. It is suspected the accused, who wanted to claim Rs 50 lakh as insurance over Sanjay's death, feared the couple could expose the alleged insurance scam and lead police to other people involved in it. Two FIRs relating to alleged insurance fraud were recently registered in Jalgaon district, in which Nitin and Kavita were made co-accused," Jadeja said.

One of the cases was registered at Mehunbare police station on November 19 on a complaint by an insurance consultant. The case was registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR alleges that four persons, including Kavita, conspired to raise a fraudulent motor accident insurance claim of Rs 50 lakh by submitting fabricated documents in connection with the death of Sanjay Patil in an alleged road accident on June 9, 2025.

The insurance company had reportedly disbursed Rs 10 lakh against the claim, according to the complaint.

"The accused may have felt the insurance fraud would come to light as Kavita and Nitin have been named as co-accused, and so decided to eliminate the labourer couple and their children to prevent them from disclosing details of the alleged conspiracy," he said.

The Brutal Murders And Ongoing Investigation

The murders took place on November 21 in the Sejwad canal area under Bardoli rural police station limits here.

The family was allegedly lured to Surat on the pretext of arranging accommodation and an auto-rickshaw for their livelihood. The accused allegedly threw them into the canal in Bardoli, as per the police.

So far, the bodies of Nitin, Kavita, their 9-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son have been recovered, while the eldest son remains missing.

A 13-year-old boy managed to swim ashore and narrated the incident, following which a murder case was registered on the complaint of his elder sister.

Jadeja said the boy identified one of the accused, Dayanand Bhadane, as an acquaintance of his father.

"Bhadane, a resident of Jalgaon district, was arrested on Thursday and has been remanded in 8-day police custody. Three others are absconding," Jadeja said.

A joint team of Gujarat and Maharashtra police is investigating the case, with the probe now focusing on the alleged insurance fraud angle and the possible involvement of other persons in the conspiracy.