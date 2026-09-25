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'Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai': Prof grabs student's collar over film dialogue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 25, 2026 10:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A viral video from Nirma University's 'Technofora 2026' event shows a professor allegedly grabbing a student's collar, igniting a major controversy and prompting demands for an inquiry from the NSUI.

College Professor Grabs Student's Collar

IMAGE: A Nirma University professor grabs a student's collar during a stand-up comedy show in Ahmedabad . Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A Nirma University professor allegedly grabbed a student's collar during a stand-up comedy show at 'Technofora 2026'.
  • The incident, captured in a viral video, occurred after the student reportedly used a Bollywood dialogue to interrupt the professor.
  • The professor was heard threatening the student, stating, "The day you dare to insult any faculty member... you are gone forever."
  • The Congress-affiliated NSUI has condemned the professor's behaviour, demanding an apology and an official inquiry.
  • The NSUI has threatened protests if their demands regarding the Nirma University incident are not met.

A video purportedly showing a professor of Nirma University in Ahmedabad grabbing a student's collar during a stand-up comedy show has sparked a controversy, with the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India demanding an apology and an inquiry into the matter.

The incident allegedly took place during 'Technofora 2026', a three-day event organised by the students of the university's Institute of Technology from September 18 to 20.

 

Details Of The Nirma University Incident

During a show featuring comedian Rajat Sood, a professor called a student sitting in the audience to the stage and grabbed him by the collar, as seen in the viral video.

It is claimed that when the professor was speaking from the stage, the student shouted, Jaldi kar, Panvel nikalna hai, referring to a dialogue from a Bollywood film, which provoked the latter.

In the video, the professor is heard threatening the student and saying, "I can go to any extent. The day you dare to insult any faculty member of the Nirma University campus, you are gone forever."

Bhavik Solanki, national coordinator of the National Students Union of India, claimed in a statement that the student was subjected to inappropriate behaviour and demanded an apology from the professor, besides an inquiry into the incident.

The NSUI would hold a protest if its demands were not met, he said.

The private university did not respond to an email seeking its comment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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