News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaishankar, O'Brien set to retire from RS, polls to 10 seats on July 24

Jaishankar, O'Brien set to retire from RS, polls to 10 seats on July 24

Source: PTI
June 27, 2023 21:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats, including those held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, will be held on July 24, the Election Commission (EC) said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 10 seats in the Upper House of Parliament are falling vacant in July and August with Bharatiya Janata Party members Vinay D Tendulkar from Goa and Jaishankar, Jugalsinh Lokhandwala and Dineshchandra Anavadiya from Gujarat being among those completing their tenures.

 

TMC members O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray are retiring from West Bengal. Congress member Pradip Bhattacharya also completes his tenure in August.

According to practice, the counting of votes will take place at 5 pm on July 24 itself, an hour after the conclusion of the poll process.

According to a statement issued by the EC, the 10 members are retiring between July 28 and August 18 on completion of their six-year term in the Upper House.

In another statement, the EC said the bypoll to fill the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha following the resignation of TMC's Luizinho Joaquim Faleiro from West Bengal will also be held on July 24. He resigned in April this year while his term was to expire only in April 2026. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chidambaram, Sibal among 41 elected unopposed to RS
Chidambaram, Sibal among 41 elected unopposed to RS
'It Is Humiliating': Nagma On Rajya Sabha Snub
'It Is Humiliating': Nagma On Rajya Sabha Snub
Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?
Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?
How Eden Gardens fought for the WC semis and won!
How Eden Gardens fought for the WC semis and won!
Why are Hindus tested every time?: HC on Adipurush
Why are Hindus tested every time?: HC on Adipurush
BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jun 29 for Bakrid
BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jun 29 for Bakrid
Major centres stunned as ODI WC ignites controversy
Major centres stunned as ODI WC ignites controversy
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha polls

Karnataka victory to help Cong in Rajya Sabha polls

PIX: Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha Seats

PIX: Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha Seats

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances