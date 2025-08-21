HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Jaishankar meets Putin, discusses ways to deepen India-Russia ties

Jaishankar meets Putin, discusses ways to deepen India-Russia ties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 21, 2025 21:12 IST

x

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin and is understood to have discussed ways to further expand India-Russia ties.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, August 21, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy S Jaishankar on X

The meeting came hours after Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that largely focused on expanding the trade ties between the two countries.

"We believe that relations between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War," Jaishankar said at a joint media briefing with Lavrov.

 

"Geo-political convergence, leadership contacts and popular sentiment remain its key drivers," he said.

The external affairs minister landed in Moscow on Tuesday to fine-tune various elements of President Putin's visit to India either in November or December.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India seeks closer ties with Russia amid Trump tariffs
India seeks closer ties with Russia amid Trump tariffs
Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine war
Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine war
India welcomes Trump-Putin summit, calls for early end to Ukraine war
India welcomes Trump-Putin summit, calls for early end to Ukraine war
Wang Yi lands in India for LAC talks; to meet Jaishankar
Wang Yi lands in India for LAC talks; to meet Jaishankar
Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump ahead of meet with Putin
Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump ahead of meet with Putin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cost Of 10 Famous Buildings

webstory image 2

8 Recipes Enriched With Wine, Rum And More

webstory image 3

14 Fictional Detectives We'd Trust With Any Case

VIDEOS

Malaika's sweet dog moment caught on camera!1:07

Malaika's sweet dog moment caught on camera!

India Makes History! First-ever solar panel system installed between railway tracks at Varanasi3:43

India Makes History! First-ever solar panel system...

Ahsaas Channa spotted in Boss Lady Look1:03

Ahsaas Channa spotted in Boss Lady Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV