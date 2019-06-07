News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaishankar arrives in Bhutan on first overseas visit as EAM

Jaishankar arrives in Bhutan on first overseas visit as EAM

June 07, 2019 14:44 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Bhutan on Friday on a two-day visit, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry, during which he will hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart and call on Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

 

Jaishankar, who assumed charge on May 30, is expected to receive an audience with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

He was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji on his arrival in country.

'Great to be back in Bhutan! Touched by the warm and sunny welcome!,' Jaishankar tweeted.

The External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday said that the visit reflects the importance India attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour.

Bhutan has been a close ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding," the ministry said.

"During the visit, the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation," it said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

BJP may send Jaishankar to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

BJP may send Jaishankar to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

Jaishankar: A surprise pick in Council of Ministers

Jaishankar: A surprise pick in Council of Ministers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use