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Tragic Discovery: Mother And Son Found Dead In Jaisalmer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 18:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Jaisalmer are investigating the tragic deaths of a mother and her 16-year-old son, found in their home on Saturday, as suspected suicides, with circumstances yet to be fully established.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A woman and her 16-year-old son were found dead in separate rooms of their Jaisalmer home on Saturday.
  • Police suspect the deaths to be a case of suicide, though the exact circumstances are still being investigated.
  • The woman's husband had passed away in a road accident around three years ago.
  • A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene to collect evidence.
  • The reason behind the suspected suicides is currently unknown, and police are investigating all angles.

A woman and her 16-year-old son were found dead in separate rooms of their house in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Saturday, police said.

Jaisalmer Police Investigate Tragic Deaths

The deceased were identified as Sonu Kanwar and her son Dakshvardhan Singh, residents of C Block in Sanwal Colony here.

 

The woman's body was found in a room on the ground floor, while her son's body was recovered from a room on the terrace, police said, suspecting that the two allegedly committed suicide, but the circumstances leading to their deaths are yet to be established.

Kotwali SHO Premaram Bishnoi said that the police reached the house after receiving information about the incident and called a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team to examine the scene and collect evidence.

The woman's husband, Bhanwar Singh, had died in a road accident around three years ago, and she had been living with her son since then, they said.

Police said that the reason behind the suspected suicides was not known and the matter was being investigated from all angles.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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