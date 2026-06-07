Jaipur Teen Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Demands Fair Probe

Authorities in Jaipur are investigating the suspicious death of a 16-year-old school girl, found dead after going missing, as her family alleges murder and demands a comprehensive probe into all possible angles, including her social media interactions.

Key Points A 16-year-old school girl, missing since Friday evening, was found dead in the porch area of an apartment building in Jaipur.

The girl's slippers and spectacles were discovered on the building's rooftop, suggesting suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Her family alleges she was kidnapped and murdered, accusing police of an unfair investigation and urging them to examine all angles, including her contact with a youth via Instagram.

Police authorities are currently investigating the case from both suicide and murder perspectives.

A 16-year-old school girl who had been missing since Friday evening was found dead in the porch area of an apartment building in Jaipur, officials said on Sunday. The girl had gone for cycling but did not return home. Her family members searched for her and later registered a missing person's complaint on Friday night. Her body was recovered from the first-floor porch area of the apartment building on Saturday.

Family Alleges Foul Play, Demands Fair Probe

SHO Pratap Nagar police station, Puranmal, said that the girl's mother runs a saree shop near the apartment and the girl had gone for cycling in the vicinity.

He said that the girl's slippers and spectacles were found on the rooftop of the building. Given the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, a medical board was constituted to conduct the post-mortem examination.

On Sunday, family members staged a sit-in outside the mortuary of a government hospital and refused to accept the body. They alleged that the girl was kidnapped and murdered and claimed that the police were not conducting fair investigation.

The family further alleged that the girl had been in contact with a youth through Instagram and urged police to examine all possible angles related to the case.

"We want a fair investigation and action against whoever is responsible. Every aspect of the case should be thoroughly examined," a family member said.

The SHO said that police are investigating both suicide and murder angles.