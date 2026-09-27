Jaipur Police Constables Face Molestation Charges After Society Scuffle

In a shocking incident, two Jaipur police constables have been arrested and face serious allegations of assault and molestation after a late-night scuffle with residents over loud music at a housing society.

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Key Points Two police constables were arrested in Jaipur following a late-night scuffle at a housing society.

A woman subsequently lodged a case against the constables, alleging assault and molestation.

The incident originated from residents objecting to loud music being played by the constables.

The constables were initially arrested for disturbing peace before the molestation charges emerged.

An official investigation into the allegations is currently ongoing.

Two police constables were arrested following a scuffle with residents of a housing society here, while a woman later lodged a case accusing them of assault and molestation, an officer said on Sunday.

Jaipur Police Constables Face Allegations

The incident took place late Saturday night at an apartment located near Pratap Nagar police station.

Sanganer Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Deepak Khandelwal said the two constables were consuming liquor at a flat in the society and local residents objected to the loud music being played there; this led to a scuffle.

He said a police control room (PCR) van reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the two constables to the police station.

"They were arrested for disturbing peace. Later, a woman lodged a case alleging assault and molestation. The matter is under investigation," the ACP said.

A number of residents gathered following the incident and protested against the two policemen.

Further investigation is going on, he said.