Jaipur police launched a significant single-day operation, arresting 529 individuals for public drinking and nuisance to enhance public order and safety across the city.

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Key Points Jaipur police arrested 529 people in a single-day crackdown on Friday.

Arrests were made for public drinking, creating a nuisance, and activities disrupting public order.

The campaign was conducted across all four districts of the Jaipur Police Commissionerate.

Action was also taken against bars, clubs, and restaurants operating beyond their permitted closing hours.

Jaipur police arrested 529 people in a single-day crackdown on public drinking, creating a nuisance and activities disrupting public order, officials said on Saturday.

Jaipur Police Enforce Public Order

The campaign was conducted on Friday across all four districts of the Jaipur Police Commissionerate to curb drinking at public places, unruly behaviour and activities causing inconvenience to the general public.

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said the highest number of arrests was made in Jaipur East district, where 170 people were detained. Another 161 were arrested in Jaipur South, 116 in Jaipur West and 82 in Jaipur North.

Action was also taken against bars, clubs and restaurants found operating beyond their permitted closing hours, Mittal said.

The campaign aimed to maintain law and order and prevent public nuisance, officials said.