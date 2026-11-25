Jaipur police have initiated investigations by booking directors of a real estate company and an alleged land mafia in two distinct cases involving fraudulent land allotments and the use of forged property documents in Narayan Vihar and Asarpura.

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Key Points Jaipur police have booked directors of Salasar Overseas Private Limited and an alleged land mafia in two separate cases of land fraud.

Chiman Lal Thakral alleged that Salasar Overseas directors Gyan Chand Agrawal and Sanjay Gupta used forged documents for plots in Narayan Vihar and misappropriated money.

Phoolchand Meena complained that alleged land mafia Kailash Prasad Sharma attempted to seize his family's land in Asarpura using forged pattas linked to Salasar Overseas.

The FIR in Meena's case was registered on November 23 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after court intervention, as police initially did not register a case on October 13.

DCP Rajarshi Raj confirmed investigations are underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Jaipur police have booked directors of a real estate company and an alleged land mafia in two separate cases over allegations of fraudulent land allotments and forged property documents, an official said on Wednesday.

The complaints relate to plots in Narayan Vihar and a disputed land parcel in Asarpura, where the complainants have alleged that fabricated documents were used to claim ownership or attempt to take possession of the properties, DCP (South) Rajarshi Raj said.

The allegations are being investigated and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law, the DCP said.

Allegations Against Salasar Overseas Directors

In the first case, an FIR was registered at Narayan Vihar police station on November 20 on a complaint by Chiman Lal Thakral. He alleged that directors of Salasar Overseas Private Limited, Gyan Chand Agrawal and Sanjay Gupta, were involved in a property-related fraud, he said.

In his complaint, Thakral alleged that he was allotted a plot in Narayan Vihar O-Phase-V through an allotment letter on August 29, 2007 and another for his wife, Archana Thakral, on August 27, 2007.

Thakral alleged that despite repeated follow-ups, plots' possession was not handed over to them and he was informed that the plots belonged to other people. He accused the company and its directors of using forged allotment letters, lease documents and site plans, besides misappropriating money.

Disputed Land Parcel In Asarpura

In the second case, an FIR was registered at Narayan Vihar police station on November 23 following a complaint by Phoolchand Meena, a resident of Shringar Pura, Q Block, Narayan Vihar. The case relates to a disputed parcel of land in Asarpura village of Sanganer tehsil, the DCP said.

Meena alleged that part of the land was recorded in the name of his late father, while his brother had purchased another share through a registered sale deed dated June 6, 2007.

He claimed that the alleged land mafia, Kailash Prasad Sharma, attempted to take possession of the land using forged pattas issued in the name of Salasar Overseas and its directors.

The complaint further alleged that the accused obstructed construction work on the land and threatened to take possession based on disputed documents.

Meena said he had approached the police on October 13, but no case was registered, following which he moved the court.

The FIR was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the court's intervention.