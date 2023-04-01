Jaipur blasts: Rajasthan to challenge acquittal of four men in SC

The Rajasthan government has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the acquittal of four accused in the Jaipur serial blasts case by the high court, an official said.

IMAGE: Police van carrying the accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast arrives at court, in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the government will file a special leave petition in this matter in the top court.

An official spokesperson said the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Gehlot at his residence Friday night.

Gehlot said the state government is determined that the culprits are given the harshest punishment.

A special leave petition will be filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Rajasthan high court, he said in the meeting.

The chief minister also decided to terminate the services of Additional Advocate General Rajendra Yadav, who was appointed to appear in this case, the spokesperson said.

“After examining in a high-level meeting, a decision has been taken to appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision in the Jaipur bomb blast case. The state government will ensure justice to the victims by engaging the best lawyers,” Gehlot tweeted.

Chief secretary Usha Sharma, principal secretary (home) Anand Kumar, director general of police Umesh Mishra and other officers were present in the meeting.

The Rajasthan high court on Wednesday had acquitted the four accused in the case, who were sentenced to death by a special court in 2019.

The high court also pulled up the probe agency for its “poor” investigation.

The special court on December 18, 2019 had convicted accused Mohd Sarwar Azmi, Mohd Saif, Mohd Salman and Saifur Rahman in the case while giving benefit of doubt to Shahbaz Hussain and acquitted him.

The state government challenged the acquittal of Shahbaz Hussain in the high court.

At the same time, all four convicted had filed an appeal against the sentence.

A division bench of high court Justice Pankaj Bhandari and Justice Sameer Jain on Wednesday acquitted the four accused. The court, in its order, also confirmed the acquittal of a fifth person -- Shahbaz Hussain -- by the trial court.

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate.

The explosions had left 71 people dead and 185 injured.

One live bomb was recovered near Ramchandra Temple which was defused by a bomb disposal squad.