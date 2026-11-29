A 52-year-old jailor at Bhopal Central Jail has been booked for allegedly raping a woman warder inside a prison toilet, sparking a police investigation into the serious allegations.

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Key Points A 52-year-old jailor at Bhopal Central Jail has been booked for allegedly raping a woman warder inside a prison toilet.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday night while the woman was on night patrol, with the jailor allegedly threatening her afterwards.

Police registered an FIR against Maganu Singh Maravi and are collecting CCTV footage, duty records, and staff details as part of the investigation.

The accused jailor, Maganu Singh Maravi, has been posted at Bhopal Central Jail since August 2024.

A 52-year-old jailor at Bhopal Central Jail has been booked for allegedly raping a woman warder inside a prison toilet and threatening to kill her, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Underway In Prison Assault Case

The case was registered against Maganu Singh Maravi after the woman lodged a complaint at Gandhi Nagar police station on Friday midnight, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Adarsh Kant Shukla told PTI over the phone.

Shukla said the woman alleged the jailer sexually assaulted her while she was on night patrol inside the prison premises.

He said police registered an FIR and the 58-year-old woman underwent a medical examination.

According to the complaint, the woman met Maravi around 10:30 pm on Friday while patrolling the jail premises. He allegedly made obscene remarks and forcibly took her to a toilet, where he raped her.

She also alleged that the jailer threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said.

Shukla said police inspected the alleged crime scene inside the jail and are collecting CCTV footage, duty records and details of staff members.

Since Maravi is a government employee, the DCP said his department has been informed about the case.

"He will be questioned, and DNA samples will also be collected," he said.

Maravi has been posted at Bhopal Central Jail since August 2024. Before that, he served as deputy superintendent of the Umaria district jail.