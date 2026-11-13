Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh gets 1-day parole

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, has been granted one-day custody parole by an Amritsar court to attend his grandmother's last rites.

IMAGE: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh was granted one-day custody parole on Friday.

The parole allows him to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, who died on Sunday.

His family had initially sought four days of parole, from November 14 to November 17.

Singh is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

He won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib.

Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, was on Friday granted one-day custody parole by a court here to attend the last rites of his grandmother, his lawyers said.

Parole Granted For Family Rites

Singh's grandmother Charan Kaur, 84, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness after which the MP's family moved a court in Amritsar, seeking his temporary release.

The mortal remains of Kaur have been kept at the family's native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar.

The family was seeking four days of parole, from November 14 to November 17. However, on Friday, the court granted one-day custody parole.

The MP's arrival here depends how soon all formalities for his temporary release are completed, his lawyer Karamvir Singh said.

Family Awaited Amritpal's Presence

After the demise of Kaur, the family had postponed her last rites, saying they will wait for Amritpal Singh to attend the cremation.

Karamvir Singh said Amritpal Singh wished to be present for his grandmother's last rites.

The district court had earlier permitted the jailed leader to interact with his grandmother through a 10-minute video call from the Dibrugarh Central Jail where he was currently lodged.

However, the video call was not facilitated, since his grandmother was critical, the lawyers said.

Background Of Amritpal Singh's Arrest

Singh is currently lodged in a jail in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. He was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23, 2023, following a manhunt of over a month.

Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23, 2023, Ajnala incident in which Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, allegedly broke through barricades and barged into a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of his aides.

Singh had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an independent and won from Khadoor Sahib.