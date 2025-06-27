HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jailed gangster's mother shot dead in Punjab

Jailed gangster's mother shot dead in Punjab

June 27, 2025 14:46 IST

The mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and another person accompanying her died after being shot by unidentified bike-borne people in Punjab's Batala, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: The vehicle in which Harjit Kaur was gunned down with the bullet marks on the side, Batala, Punjab, June 27, 2025. Photograph: ANI/X

Harjit Kaur (52) was critically injured after the incident on Thursday at around 9:30 pm and was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but she succumbed to the bullet injuries, a senior police official from Batala said over the phone.

The incident, which was captured in CCTV cameras, took place on Qadian road which falls under the Civil Lines area.

 

A CCTV footage of the incident showed an assailant riding pillion on a bike opening indiscriminate fire at the victims who were inside the vehicle that was static.

"Unidentified bike borne miscreants opened fire at them when Harjit Kaur and another person Karanvir Singh were in the SUV. Harjit was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar, but she succumbed to her injuries while Karanvir was declared dead at the Batala Civil hospital," deputy superintendent of police, Batala, Paramveer Singh said.

The two attackers fled from the spot. We have registered a case and formed teams to nab the killers, the DSP said. "We are investigating the motive behind the incident," he said.

Both the victims sustained bullet injuries on face, chest, and stomach. They were returning from Tarn Taran on Thursday night when the incident took place, officials said.

Harjit Kaur, who hails from Bhagwanpur, had been living in Batala in a rented house for the past 2-3 years.

The DSP said FIR had been registered on the statement of Karanvir's father.

Some posts on social media have claimed responsibility for the attack indicating that Karanvir was the target. When asked about the claim made by some members of Bhagwanpuria's rival gang, the DSP said that the investigations are going on.

In March, jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and shifted from central jail in Bathinda to Assam's Silchar jail.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Bhagwanpuria under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act.

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was already in the custody of Punjab police in the 2022 singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Besides, he faces several other cases.

