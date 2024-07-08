News
Jailed gangster Bishnoi among 9 charged for Salman home firing

Jailed gangster Bishnoi among 9 charged for Salman home firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 08, 2024 20:51 IST
The Mumbai police on Monday filed a chargesheet in a special court against six arrested accused and three wanted persons, including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra in April.

IMAGE: Police and forensic team collect evidence after two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, at Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 1,735-page chargesheet was filed by the crime branch in a special MCOC court.

It included various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes, an official said.

 

The evidence includes statements of 46 witnesses and statements of witnesses under section 164 of CrPC recorded before the magistrate, he said.

The confessional statements under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, a total of 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence are also part of the charge sheet documents, he said.

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14.

