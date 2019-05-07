Jailed for 500 days in Myanmar, Reuters scribes freed

May 07, 2019 08:50 IST

IMAGE: Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they walk free outside Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act walked free from a prison on the outskirts of Yangon on Tuesday after spending more than 500 days behind bars, witnesses said.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Pulitzer Prize winning journalists, were sentenced last September to seven years in jail. It came after they reported that state security forces executed 10 Muslim Rohingya during a military operation in 2017.

Their imprisonment was widely condemned and called "damaging" to freedom of the press in the country.

Myanmar's President Win Myint pardoned thousands of other prisoners in mass amnesties since last month. It is customary in Myanmar for authorities to free prisoners across the country around the time of the traditional New Year, which began on April 17.