Gujarat High Court Grants Temporary Bail To Jailed AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava has been granted one-day temporary bail by the Gujarat High Court to attend to his stepbrother, who is in critical condition after a suicide attempt.

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Key Points The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted one-day temporary bail to jailed AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava.

The bail was granted after Vasava's stepbrother, Shantilal Vasava, was hospitalised following a suicide attempt on October 12.

Shantilal Vasava is in critical condition due to organophosphorus poisoning.

MLA Chaitar Vasava was previously sentenced to seven years imprisonment in an assault and extortion case.

Vasava's lawyer requested temporary bail to care for his stepbrother, withdrawing an earlier plea for examination leave.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted one-day temporary bail to jailed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava after his stepbrother was hospitalised following a suicide attempt.

Family Emergency Leads To Bail

Shantilal Vasava (35), stepbrother of the Dediapada (ST) MLA, consumed poison at his home in Songadh in Tapi district on October 12 and had been hospitalised in Surat, his kin said. A relative, Ashmit Gamit, claimed Shantilal was distressed after the MLA was sentenced to seven years in jail in an assault and extortion case.

The HC allowed Chaitar Vasava one-day temporary bail to visit the hospital to look after Shantilal.

Shantilal is under treatment for organophosphorus (OP) poisoning and his condition is critical, new civil hospital in-charge medical superintendent Parul Vadgama said.

MLA's Legal Battle And Sentence

The MLA had approached HC for 30-day bail to appear for Semester-I Master of Social Work examination conducted by Balhans College of Social Work in Bharuch district.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Friday, his lawyer said he was not pressing that specific prayer but prayed for 30-day bail to look after his stepbrother following the suicide attempt.

Chaitar Vasava, his wife Shakuntala and others were booked in November 2023 for extortion and assault. They were accused of summoning a forest department official in connection with a land encroachment case, threatening and assaulting him.

The MLA, his wife and seven others were sentenced to seven-year imprisonment in the case by a court at Rajpipla in Narmada district.