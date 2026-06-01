Punjab Jails Minister Warns Of Strict Action Over Prison Lapses

Punjab's jails minister has issued a stern warning, holding jail officials accountable for security breaches and administrative failures, emphasising the government's commitment to a secure and reform-focused prison system.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab jails minister warns of strict action against officials for security breaches and administrative lapses.

The state government is committed to maintaining a secure and reform-oriented prison system.

Incidents of violence inside Punjab jails will not be tolerated.

Prison authorities are directed to focus on inmate welfare, skill development, and rehabilitation.

The government reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards unlawful activities inside prisons.

Punjab jails minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Monday said that in the event of any violent incident, security breach, or administrative lapse occurring within the prisons, the respective jail superintendent and concerned officials would be held responsible and would face strict disciplinary action.

Chairing a review meeting with the superintendents of all prisons in Punjab here, the minister said the state government is committed to maintaining a secure, disciplined and reform-oriented prison system.

Zero Tolerance for Violence in Punjab Jails

He categorically said that incidents of violence inside jails would not be tolerated at any cost.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various issues related to prison administration, security arrangements, inmate welfare and the overall functioning of the department.

Focus on Prison Management and Inmate Welfare

Directing prison authorities to adopt a result-oriented approach, Dr Ravjot Singh asked them to continuously assess their performance, identify shortcomings and take timely corrective measures. He stressed optimum utilisation of available resources to enhance efficiency and strengthen prison management.

"A responsible officer is one who discharges his duties with integrity, commitment and professionalism while ensuring effective use of resources at his disposal," he said in a statement here.

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy towards violence and unlawful activities inside prisons, he warned that any act of indiscipline or negligence would invite strict action.

Modernising Punjab's Prison Administration

Underscoring the need for a modern and responsive prison administration, Singh said that the role of prisons extends far beyond custodial confinement.

He said prisons must serve as institutions of reformation and rehabilitation by creating conditions that help inmates reconnect with the mainstream of society after their release.

He further directed the prison administration to intensify efforts towards education, skill development, healthcare and psychological counselling for inmates so as to facilitate their constructive rehabilitation and social reintegration.

Senior officers of the department also briefed the minister on various reform initiatives being implemented across the state's prisons. They discussed healthcare facilities for inmates, food management, staff recruitment, infrastructure improvements, and employee-related issues.

Kapurthala Jail Incident

Notably, on May 23, police had lobbed teargas shells and resorted to a cane charge after inmates in Kapurthala Central jail created a ruckus following a clash.

A total of 31 inmates were later booked on various charges, including rioting and arson in the Kapurthala Central jail incident.