Jail escapee visits police station for Aadhaar, flees again

In a bizarre turn of events, an Assam native who escaped from Aluva sub jail daringly approached a police station to retrieve his Aadhaar card, prompting an intensified search operation across Kerala and beyond.

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Key Points Madhur Jya Sonowal escaped from Aluva Sub Jail in Kerala on August 24.

The escapee bizarrely visited Perumbavoor police station to retrieve his Aadhaar card.

The police have launched an intensive search for Sonowal, involving RPF and Assam police.

A lookout circular has been issued for the escaped prisoner across police stations.

An investigation is underway into the security lapses that led to the prisoner's escape from Aluva Sub Jail.

The police have intensified the search for an Assam native who escaped from Aluva sub jail and later reached the Perumbavoor police station seeking his Aadhaar card, officials said on August 27, Thursday.

Madhur Jya Sonowal (28), a native of Dhemaji in Assam, escaped from Aluva Sub Jail on August 24.

Bizarre Turn Of Events After Jailbreak

Sonowal was arrested by the Edathala police last week with the help of Perumbavoor police in connection with a mobile phone theft and was lodged at the Aluva sub jail.

Prison officials who conducted a preliminary inquiry suspect that he scaled an under-construction building within the jail premises and later managed to jump over the tall compound wall.

Interestingly, after escaping from jail, Sonowal first went to the Perumbavoor police station to seek the return of his Aadhaar card.

"The police personnel at the reception could not identify him. He requested that his Aadhaar card be returned. However, on seeing officials who had helped Edathala police take him into custody, he fled the place," officials said.

The police have intensified the search in the Perumbavoor area.

A lookout circular has been issued, and information has been passed on to all police stations, officials said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also been informed to track his movement in case he attempts to leave the state by train, the police said.

The police in Assam will also be informed about the jail escape and alerted in case Sonowal reaches his native place, officials said.

The prison department has launched a detailed investigation into the security lapses that led to the prisoner's escape.