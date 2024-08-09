News
'Jai Hind' to replace 'Good Morning' in Haryana schools from Aug 15

'Jai Hind' to replace 'Good Morning' in Haryana schools from Aug 15

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 09, 2024 17:57 IST
'Good morning' is set to be replaced by 'Jai Hind' in all Haryana schools from this Independence Day onwards, according to a government circular.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move, initiated by the Haryana government, aims to "instill a deep sense of patriotism and national pride" among students, the directorate of school education, said in the circular issued on Thursday.

 

'Jai Hind' was coined by Subhas Chandra Bose during India's freedom struggle and was adopted as a salute by the armed forces after Independence, the circular said.

The directorate of school education sent the circular to all district education officers, district elementary education officers, district block education officers, block elementary education officers, principals and headmasters.

According to the circular, 'Jai Hind' will replace 'good morning' in schools so that students can be "inspired everyday with the spirit of national unity" and "respect for the rich history" of the country.

The patriotic greeting 'Jai Hind' will encourage students to appreciate sacrifices made for the country's freedom, it said.

'Jai Hind' transcends regional, linguistic and cultural differences and promotes unity among students from diverse backgrounds, it said.

Regular use of greetings like 'Jai Hind' will inculcate a sense of discipline and uniformity among students, the circular said.

'Jai Hind' has been implemented as a greeting by the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police forces whose services are recognised as disciplined, it added.

Incorporating traditional greetings into daily routine promotes cultural heritage and respect for national traditions, the circular said.

"This greeting is both inspirational and motivational, reminding students of their potential to contribute to the progress of the nation. 'Jai Hind' is a source of inspiration for young Indians which encourages them to contribute positively to the development of India," it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
