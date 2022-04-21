News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jahangirpuri's epicentre barricaded, people stay in, media kept out

Jahangirpuri's epicentre barricaded, people stay in, media kept out

Source: PTI
April 21, 2022 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after the NDMC's demolition drive following communal clashes, Jahangirpuri's C-Block, the epicentre of Saturday's violence, witnessed heavy security deployment and barricading as it remained out of bounds for the media, and residents stayed indoors.

IMAGE: Tight security has been imposed in Jahangirpuri after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16, 2022, New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

The air was tense in the area as even the usually bustling Kushal Chowk was calm and shops were shut.

 

The inward and outward movement at the C-Block was regulated by the security personnel who have put in place heavy barricading there. Kids going for an exam or children in uniform were allowed to move in and out of the area.

The police also carried out surveillance using drones.

"The media has been barred to enter C-Block residential area because we have been ordered to do so. We are doing this to maintain law and order situation here," a senior police officer deployed in Jahangirpuri told PTI.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation's bulldozers razed several "illegal" structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri during an anti-encroachment drive. But it was stopped following a Supreme Court order.

A large number of police personnel, and members of central forces and Rapid Action Force were seen guarding the violence-hit area on Thursday.

Residential areas near the C-Block mosque from where the violence erupted on Saturday has also been barricaded from all ends.

Locals said roads leading to the mosque has been blocked by the security personnel with heavy barricading so no one including the media has any accesses to the area. 

Residents' movement on both sides of the barricades -- residents on one side and media personnel on the other side of it -- has been completely regulated by the police.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court extended the status quo until further orders on the razing of buildings Jahangirpuri area.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jahangirpuri demolition didn't halt despite SC stay
Jahangirpuri demolition didn't halt despite SC stay
Bulldozers not against Muslims but criminals: RSS
Bulldozers not against Muslims but criminals: RSS
Karnataka mulls over Delhi-like action against rioters
Karnataka mulls over Delhi-like action against rioters
ED submits 5000-page chargesheet against Nawab Malik
ED submits 5000-page chargesheet against Nawab Malik
Adopt nation-first approach: Modi to civil servants
Adopt nation-first approach: Modi to civil servants
What did Boris Johnson do in Gujarat?
What did Boris Johnson do in Gujarat?
Priyanka-Nick's daughter is called...
Priyanka-Nick's daughter is called...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Razing halted as soon as we got SC orders: MCD mayor

Razing halted as soon as we got SC orders: MCD mayor

SC to take 'serious view' of Jahangirpuri demolition

SC to take 'serious view' of Jahangirpuri demolition

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances