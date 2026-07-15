Jagannath Rath Yatra-Iskcon Clash Over Tithis

For the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the timing of Rath Yatra is a matter of scriptural injunction rather than convenience.

IMAGE: Chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings being prepared ahead of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri, July 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Jagannath Temple committee has accused Iskcon of violating scriptures by organising Rath Yatras outside the prescribed religious calendar.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has urged the President and prime minister to intervene and preserve Jagannath traditions worldwide.

Temple authorities insist Rath Yatra must begin only on Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya, citing multiple Hindu scriptures and scholars.

Iskcon says overseas legal permissions and logistical constraints often require celebrations on alternative dates to maximise public participation.

The Global Hare Krishna Movement has now agreed to conduct Rath Yatras during the prescribed nine-day period to promote unity.

A long-running dispute over the celebration of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra has escalated into one of the biggest religious controversies in recent years, with the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) accusing the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) of violating sacred scriptures by holding the chariot festival on dates outside the prescribed calendar.

The row intensified after Iskcon recently ended discussions with the SJTMC and the Shree Jagannath temple administration, indicating it would continue its worldwide Rath Yatra under its existing model.

In response, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, chairman of SJTMC, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking their intervention to stop what he called "untimely" Rath Yatras and preserve the scriptural identity of Lord Jagannath's Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra.

Iskcon argues that climatic conditions and logistical constraints make strict adherence to the Puri calendar difficult overseas.

While the organisation has agreed to follow Puri traditions for Rath Yatras in India, it says permissions for large public processions abroad are often granted only on specific weekends, allowing millions of devotees to participate.

A calendar carved in stone

For the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the timing of Rath Yatra is a matter of scriptural injunction rather than convenience.

According to Deb, Lord Jagannath himself prescribed the timing of the annual festivals in the Purushottama Kshetra Mahatmya of the Skanda Purana.

The scriptures observe that Snana Yatra must be observed only on Jyeshtha Purnima, while the nine-day Rath Yatra begins exclusively on Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya.

Similar references in the Narada Purana, he said, make the prescribed tithi an integral part of the ritual.

While the manner of celebration may be adapted according to desha-kala-patra nyaya (local conditions), the tithi cannot be altered under any circumstances, Deb said.

After examining Iskcon's theological arguments during a high-level meeting last year, temple scholars rejected the organisation's interpretation and reaffirmed that Rath Yatra anywhere in the world must begin only on Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya.

Despite repeated objections from the temple administration, statements by the Odisha government and protests by Jagannath devotees in India and abroad, Deb alleged that Iskcon continues to organise Snana Yatras and Rath Yatras on "random dates" across the world, hurting devotees' religious sentiments.

More than just timing

For the Puri temple administration, changing the date changes the identity of the centuries-old itself.

In his letter to the prime minister, Deb questioned how an organisation that insists on following Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita could disregard Lord Jagannath's own injunction on the timing of Rath Yatra.

Deb also cited the views of leading Shankaracharyas, Vaishnavacharyas, and the Mukti Mandap Pandita Sabha, presided over by the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Puri, all of whom have maintained that Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra must be observed only on the scripturally prescribed tithis.

He acknowledged that Iskcon's global Rath Yatra has expanded into a large institutional exercise involving hundreds of festivals annually.

However, he argued that the issue is no longer about logistics but about preserving the authenticity of Jagannath tradition before organisational considerations override scriptural discipline.

Logistics vs sacred schedule

'The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has been attempting to resolve the issue through dialogue with Iskcon for nearly two decades. Despite sustained engagement, scholars' meetings, correspondence, and repeated interventions by the Odisha government, the organisation continued to violate the scriptural traditions,' Deb said, urging the prime minister to ensure that Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra are celebrated only on the prescribed tithis worldwide.

Iskcon rejects the allegation that it has violated scriptures. The organisation says staging chariot festivals across continents involves legal, logistical, and administrative constraints.

Permissions from civic authorities, police and other agencies are often available only on weekends or on dates fixed months in advance, making it impractical to hold every overseas Rath Yatra within the nine-day Ashadha window.

Iskcon organises nearly 600 Rath Yatras worldwide every year. It says about 247 are held within the prescribed nine-day period, while around 350 take place outside that window because of local constraints.

The organisation said the essence of Rath Yatra is not confined to a particular date but when Lord Jagannath comes out of his temple to bless all humanity without discrimination.

"For years, Iskcon has faithfully carried forward this universal spirit by spreading the culture of Lord Jagannath across the globe," Banamali Dasa, regional secretary of Iskcon, told Business Standard.

The organisation said it holds the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in the "highest regard" and has aligned Rath Yatra dates in India according to Puri.

"We are trying to convince the organisation's leaders in other countries. The government should also initiate steps in this regard," Dasa added.

The Governing Body Commission on Tuesday clarified that the Ratha Yatra will be conducted across the centres of the Global Hare Krishna Movement during the nine-day period, as advised by Sri Jagannatha Temple at Puri, in the sincere spirit of achieving unity and cooperation among various traditions and institutions.

'We hope our decision will unite all Sanatanis in our seva to Lord Jagannatha and his devotees,' Madhu Pandit Dasa, Governing Body Commission chairman, said in a letter to Deb.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff