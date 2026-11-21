Jadavpur University's Abhiroop Chatterjee has made history by becoming the first scholar from the institute to secure the prestigious 2026 Google PhD Fellowship for his groundbreaking research in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Key Points Abhiroop Chatterjee, a Jadavpur University PhD researcher, was selected for the 2026 Google PhD Fellowship Programme on Saturday.

He is the first scholar from Jadavpur University to receive this global research distinction.

Chatterjee's research focuses on developing low-overhead representation learning approaches with active perception capabilities in machine learning and AI.

His work aims to make foundation models faster, more efficient, and reliable, addressing issues like semantic drift and memory loss in large AI models.

The 2026 Google PhD Fellowship Programme supports 148 doctoral researchers globally with USD 13 million in funding from Google.org.

A PhD researcher from Jadavpur University has been selected for the prestigious 2026 Google PhD Fellowship Programme, becoming the first scholar from the institute to receive the global research distinction, the university announced on Saturday.

Jadavpur University Scholar's Global Recognition

Abhiroop Chatterjee, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, has been selected in the Machine Learning and ML Foundations category.

He is also among 43 fellows selected worldwide in this category, according to a statement issued by the university.

Chatterjee will receive direct funding from Google.org "to advance his research on machine learning and ML foundations, particularly in developing low-overhead representation learning approaches with active perception capabilities."

Advancing Machine Learning Research

His research aims to identify structural insights that can make foundation models faster, more efficient and reliable, while addressing challenges such as "semantic drift, memory loss and errors in large artificial intelligence (AI) models," it said.

A key focus of his doctoral research is to enable large AI models "to adapt instantly without requiring extensive retraining, which remains a major challenge in critical application areas such as healthcare and geospatial intelligence."

With the fellowship support, Chatterjee intends to scale these efficient frameworks for wider deployment across practical domains.

University Leaders Praise Achievement

Chatterjee's supervisor, Prof Sushmita Ghosh, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Jadavpur University, described his selection as "a moment of pride for the department."

She said Chatterjee had demonstrated "innovative thinking and offered unconventional solutions to pressing AI-related challenges since his master's studies."

Jadavpur University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Amitava Datta said the achievement reflected the global standing of the institution's research ecosystem and would inspire a new generation of scholars to pursue excellence in research and innovation.

Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said Chatterjee's selection was a "remarkable milestone" for the university, as he was the first recipient of the Google PhD Fellowship from the institution.

About The Google PhD Fellowship

The 2026 Google PhD Fellowship Programme has selected 148 doctoral researchers from 38 countries, backed by USD 13 million in funding from Google.org.

The programme aims to support early-career scientists pursuing foundational research in artificial intelligence and other areas of computer science.