Jabalpur police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing 136 kg of cannabis worth Rs 68 lakh from an abandoned vehicle and arresting a woman in connection with another drug bust.

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Key Points Jabalpur police seized 136 kilograms of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 68 lakh, from an unnumbered vehicle on Tuesday.

The vehicle was found parked on an unpaved road near a canal in the Bhedaghat police station area.

A total of 136.84 kilograms of cannabis was found packed into 12 separate parcels inside the vehicle.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and authorities are searching for the driver.

In a separate incident, Khamapur police seized 1.7 kilograms of cannabis from a 40-year-old woman, valued at Rs 50,000.

Police here have seized 136 kilograms of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 68 lakh, from an unnumbered vehicle on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Major Drug Haul Details Emerge

The officer said that police received information about a black, unnumbered vehicle parked on an unpaved road near a canal, close to the Chowkital-Lamheta turn within the Bhedaghat police station area. Upon inspection, a large quantity of cannabis was discovered inside.

Bhedaghat police station in-charge Kamlesh Chauria noted that a window glass behind the rear seat was broken, and the rear-left tyre of the vehicle was punctured.

He added that a search of the vehicle yielded 136.84 kilograms of cannabis, packed into 12 separate parcels, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 68.42 lakh.

Chauria said that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a search for the driver is underway.

In a separate incident, the Khamapur police in the district seized 1.7 kilograms of cannabis, valued at around Rs 50,000, from a 40-year-old woman. A case has been registered against her, and police are currently questioning her to uncover the broader network or gang involved.