Jabalpur police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing 136 kg of cannabis worth Rs 68 lakh from an abandoned vehicle and arresting a woman in connection with another drug bust.
Key Points
- Jabalpur police seized 136 kilograms of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 68 lakh, from an unnumbered vehicle on Tuesday.
- The vehicle was found parked on an unpaved road near a canal in the Bhedaghat police station area.
- A total of 136.84 kilograms of cannabis was found packed into 12 separate parcels inside the vehicle.
- A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and authorities are searching for the driver.
- In a separate incident, Khamapur police seized 1.7 kilograms of cannabis from a 40-year-old woman, valued at Rs 50,000.
Police here have seized 136 kilograms of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 68 lakh, from an unnumbered vehicle on Tuesday, a police officer said.
Major Drug Haul Details Emerge
The officer said that police received information about a black, unnumbered vehicle parked on an unpaved road near a canal, close to the Chowkital-Lamheta turn within the Bhedaghat police station area. Upon inspection, a large quantity of cannabis was discovered inside.
Bhedaghat police station in-charge Kamlesh Chauria noted that a window glass behind the rear seat was broken, and the rear-left tyre of the vehicle was punctured.
He added that a search of the vehicle yielded 136.84 kilograms of cannabis, packed into 12 separate parcels, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 68.42 lakh.
Chauria said that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a search for the driver is underway.
In a separate incident, the Khamapur police in the district seized 1.7 kilograms of cannabis, valued at around Rs 50,000, from a 40-year-old woman. A case has been registered against her, and police are currently questioning her to uncover the broader network or gang involved.