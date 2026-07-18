Home » News » J-K's Doda tense after SOG firing kills man; 3 cops hurt, internet suspended

The incident triggered widespread protests in Bhaderwah, with hundreds of people taking to the streets demanding a CBI probe into the killing.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct patrolling after a local person died during a scuffle with the J&K Police, in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, July 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

A 30-year-old man was killed and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were injured during a firing incident following an alleged attempt to snatch a service rifle in the Jaie area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

Key Points the authorities suspended internet services in parts of the Chenab valley and stepped up security as a precautionary measure.

According to a senior police officer, an SOG team had laid an ambush along the Jaie-Gandoh road, following reports of suspicious movement in the high-altitude area.

At around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the SOG party intercepted a youth who allegedly attacked the personnel and attempted to snatch a service rifle, the officer said.

During the ensuing scuffle, an SOG personnel opened fire and the youth sustained bullet injuries.

The incident triggered widespread protests in Bhaderwah, with hundreds of people taking to the streets demanding a CBI probe into the killing, while the authorities suspended internet services in parts of the Chenab valley and stepped up security as a precautionary measure.

According to a senior police officer, an SOG team had laid an ambush along the Jaie-Gandoh road, about 35 km from Bhaderwah town, following reports of suspicious movement in the high-altitude area.

At around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the SOG party intercepted a youth who allegedly attacked the personnel and attempted to snatch a service rifle, the officer said.

"During the ensuing scuffle, an SOG personnel opened fire. The youth sustained bullet injuries, while three police personnel were also injured in the incident," the officer said.

The injured were initially taken to the Sub-District Hospital, Bhaderwah, and later shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Doda, where the youth succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Aarif Hussain (30), son of Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Cheeka village in Bhaderwah.

Medical superintendent, District Hospital Doda, Dr Tanvir Ahmad, said three persons were brought to the hospital around 3 am.

"One patient was brought dead. A medical board conducted the post-mortem and samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory in Jammu. The other two patients have minor injuries to the face, head and back and are stable. One of the patients, aged around 35 years, had a gunshot injury," he said.

The incident sparked protests in Bhaderwah, where hundreds of people after shutting down markets and business establishments, marched through the town, raising slogans demanding justice and alleging that the deceased had been murdered.

The protesters sought a fair, transparent and independent investigation into the incident, with many demanding that the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The victim's pregnant wife, accompanied by their four-year-old child, joined the protesters and appealed for justice.

One the kins said that no law allows police to fire at a civilian. "If he had committed any offence, he should have been arrested," he said.

A relative of the deceased alleged that Aarif was murdered and demanded an immediate CBI inquiry, saying the family would continue its protest until an independent investigation was ordered.

"Our brother was killed last night. He was murdered. We received a call from the hospital this morning informing us that he had died. He was shot dead. He was murdered. We staged a protest here and demanded that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda should come here and listen to us, but they did not come. Instead, they keep sending subordinate officials, the same people who come every time", he said.

He said that now they are saying they will give him a government job.

"What job did he get before his death? Who had given him a job then? And now they are saying they will give him one? we will not end this protest until an immediate CBI inquiry is ordered. For us, the role of the police is over. We want CBI probe to gove us justice", he said.

Authorities suspended internet services in Doda, Bhaderwah, Bhalesa and Thatri as a precautionary measure.

Additional deployments of the CRPF and police were made in Bhaderwah town, while the Army launched a search operation in the Jaie area.

Officials said one religious preacher was also detained as a precautionary measure, and the situation remained under close watch. Further investigation into the incident is underway.