Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully apprehended three overground workers linked to terror activities in Shopian, recovering significant incriminating materials including hand grenades and Lashkar-e-Taiba posters.

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Key Points Security forces arrested three overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists in Shopian district on Friday.

The arrests followed a cordon and search operation in Narwaw and Rawalpora areas of Shopian.

Incriminating materials recovered include two hand grenades, three mobile phones, 20 AK rounds, and five LeT posters.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Security forces on Friday arrested three overground workers of terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered incriminating material including hand grenades from their possession, officials said.

Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Narwaw and Rawalpora area of Shopian following an input about the presence of anti-national elements, the officials said.

They said the security forces apprehended three suspects and recovered two hand grenades, three mobiles, 20 AK rounds and five posters of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered against the accused, the officials said, adding that further investigation is in progress.