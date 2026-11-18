Jammu and Kashmir Police made a significant drug bust on Wednesday, arresting a man in Banihal with over 3.9 kg of ganja and charas, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

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Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man on Wednesday in Banihal.

Over 3.9 kg of ganja and 11 grammes of charas were seized from the individual.

The arrested person was identified as Sayan Yaseen, a resident of Chareel, Banihal.

Investigations are underway to trace the source and destination of the contraband and identify other network members.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a man and seized over 3.9 kilogrammes of ganja and charas in Banihal town of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Drug Seizure Details

A police team from Banihal police station had noticed the man near T-Chowk, who allegedly attempted to flee upon seeing them, they said.

He was immediately apprehended and was identified as Sayan Yaseen, a resident of Chareel, Banihal, police said.

During a search of his bag, police recovered approximately 3.9 kg of a ganja-like substance and 11 grammes of a charas-like substance, they said.

Accordingly, a case was registered, and further investigation has been taken up, police said.

They said efforts were underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized contraband and establish forward and backward linkages to identify other persons involved in the drug trafficking network.