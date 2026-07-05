J-K police register FIR over books glorifying separatists, raid publisher

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated a significant investigation, registering an FIR and conducting raids, into two controversial books accused of glorifying separatists, sparking concerns over national integrity.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Key Points J&K Counter Intelligence registered an FIR and conducted raids regarding two books allegedly glorifying separatists.

The books, 'Personalities and Legends of J&K' and 'Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir,' are under scrutiny.

Cases were filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Searches were conducted at a publisher's premises, seizing physical and digital evidence, though no arrests have been made.

Earlier, eight education department officials were suspended, and an inquiry ordered after political groups raised objections.

The Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched raids in connection with the alleged glorification of separatists in two controversial publications, officials said.

Investigation Into Controversial Publications

The books in contention are titled Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service, and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, authored by Sushant Giri and published by Delhi-based Anurag Prakashan.

According to officials, 123 copies of one of the books were supplied to Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, and 128 copies of the other book were supplied to Jammu and Baramulla districts.

A case was registered at the Police Station Counter Intelligence, Jammu, under Sections 49 (abetment), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity, disharmony) and 353 (publishing, or circulating false statements, rumors, or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the officials said.

Raids And Official Action

After filing the case, the Counter Intelligence unit launched raids on the premises of one of the publishers at Bahu Plaza in the city, the officials said.

They said the searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation to collect material relevant to the case.

The investigators have seized both physical documents and digital evidence during the raids, the officials said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha suspended eight officials of the school education department, removed a contractual staff and ordered an inquiry into two controversial books found containing "highly inappropriate content".

The action comes after Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and other political groups raised objections that the books allegedly "glorified" separatism.

In an order, the school education department said the two books were withdrawn on Friday.