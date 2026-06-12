Jammu And Kashmir Police Bust Online Drug Supply Network, Seize 2,000 Pregabalin Capsules

Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully busted an online drug supply network in Doda, seizing 2,000 pregabalin capsules and apprehending a key suspect, Sarmad Ali Khan, as part of their intensified crackdown on pharmaceutical intoxicant trafficking.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police busted an online drug supply network in Doda district.

Authorities seized 2,000 pregabalin capsules, often misused as an intoxicating substance.

A suspect, Sarmad Ali Khan, was apprehended after collecting a suspicious parcel.

The operation is part of the 'drug-free Jammu and Kashmir' campaign.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify the supply source and other network members.

Police on Friday claimed to have busted an online drug supply network in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and seized 2,000 pregabalin capsules meant for illegal distribution.

The operation was carried out as part of the ongoing crackdown against drug abuse and illegal trafficking of pharmaceutical intoxicants under the drug-free Jammu and Kashmir campaign.

Online Drug Network Busted

Police said they received specific information regarding the illegal procurement and distribution of Pregabalin-IP 300 mg capsules through online platforms and courier services. Acting on the input, police launched surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations to verify the information and identify those involved.

Based on the intelligence, they apprehended a suspect, identified as Sarmad Ali Khan, a resident of Khanpura Phagsoo and presently residing at Nai Basti Thathri, immediately after he collected a suspicious parcel from a courier centre.

During examination, the parcel was found to contain 2,000 pregabalin capsules packed in 200 strips of 10 capsules each, police said. They added that the medicine, though prescribed for medical use, is often misused as an intoxicating substance. The consignment was seized on the spot, and a case was registered under the relevant provisions of law.

Ongoing Investigation

The accused was later produced before the Executive Magistrate First Class (EMIC), Thathri, who remanded him to six days' judicial custody at District Jail Bhaderwah, they said.

Police said the operation exposed an illegal online drug supply channel and prevented the circulation of a substantial quantity of intoxicating pharmaceutical substances in the district. Further investigation is underway to identify the source of supply, trace financial transactions and establish the involvement of other members of the network, they said. Searches are being conducted to apprehend the remaining accused and to uncover the backward and forward linkages of the alleged drug syndicate, they said.