Anantnag Police have taken decisive action by attaching a Rs 40 lakh property belonging to an accused in multiple NDPS cases, intensifying their crackdown on drug trafficking and illicit proceeds in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Key Points Police in Anantnag on Friday attached a residential property worth Rs 40 lakh.

The property belongs to Mohammad Yaqoob Khan, an accused in multiple NDPS cases.

The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

This action is part of sustained efforts to dismantle financial networks linked to drug trafficking.

Police on Friday attached an immovable property worth Rs 40 lakhs in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir belonging to an accused in multiple NDPS cases, officials said.

Crackdown On Drug Trafficking Proceeds

"In its continued crackdown against drug trafficking and the proceeds generated through illicit activities, police in Anantnag attached a double-storey residential house worth approximately Rs 40 lakh belonging to Mohammad Yaqoob Khan under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act," a police spokesperson said.

He said the accused is involved in multiple NDPS cases registered at Police Station Srigufwara.

"The attachment proceedings were initiated in accordance with the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act as part of sustained efforts to dismantle the financial networks of drug trafficking and curb the proceeds generated through the illegal drug trade," he added.