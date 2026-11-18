The lieutenant governor said terrorism remained the greatest threat to peace and progress, but sustained efforts were strengthening security and stability.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (left) interacts with officials during his visit to the Base Hospital to enquire about the health of CRPF Head Constable Sonbir Singh, who sustained serious injuries in the Kulgam terror attack, in Srinagar, November 11, 2026. Photograph: @manojsinha_ X/ANI Photo

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir would soon become terror-free, asserting that only a handful of foreign terrorists remained in the Union Territory.

Key Points For decades, an environment was created in which shops, schools and businesses remained closed for half the year, the LG said.

He said the 'conflict entrepreneurs' present in Jammu Kashmir were engaged in the business of terrorism and separatism.

The lieutenant governor said no compensation could make up for the loss of an invaluable life, but the government had a responsibility to ensure that the families of martyrs led a respectable and dignified life.

The lieutenant governor said terrorism remained the greatest threat to peace and progress, but sustained efforts were strengthening security and stability.

Sinha's remarks came after Lashkar-e-Taiba's last known active local terrorist in the Kashmir valley, Lateef Bhat, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Only a handful of foreign terrorists remain; Jammu Kashmir will soon be terror-free. For decades, an environment was created in which shops, schools and businesses remained closed for half the year", he said while addressing the passing-out parade of probationary deputy superintendents of police, sub-inspectors and assistant directors of the Forest Protection Force at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur.

He said the "conflict entrepreneurs" present in Jammu Kashmir were engaged in the business of terrorism and separatism.

"But under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation delivered a strong blow, and the shops of conflict entrepreneurs were shut down," he said.

Paying tribute to Special Police Officers Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, Sinha said their courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice would remain a source of inspiration for generations.

"The home of a martyr is the greatest temple and pilgrimage site for me. I want to assure their families that, in this difficult hour, they are not alone. The entire nation stands with them," he said.

The lieutenant governor said no compensation could make up for the loss of an invaluable life, but the government had a responsibility to ensure that the families of martyrs led a respectable and dignified life.

He assured them that all necessary assistance would be provided to secure a bright future for their children and coming generations. Congratulating the 74 officers who successfully completed their training, Sinha said they had chosen the path of national service and their achievement was a proud moment for their families as well as the Union Territory.

Emphasising the responsibilities associated with policing and environmental protection, he urged the newly inducted officers to wear their uniforms with pride, integrity and a deep sense of duty, while remembering the sacrifices of those who served before them.

Highlighting emerging security challenges, Sinha called for modern policing mechanisms to effectively tackle cyber threats, digital radicalisation, drone-based threats, narco-terrorism and other forms of asymmetric warfare.

"Today's security threat may also come through a mobile screen, not just a gun. If we fight today's challenges with yesterday's methods, we will fall behind. I want every jawan and every officer to be proficient not only in counter-terrorism but also in digital tools, forensic science, cyber forensics, digital evidence and monitoring technology," he said.

He stressed the importance of technological proficiency, forensic capabilities, intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination in addressing contemporary security challenges.

The lieutenant governor also underlined the significance of community engagement and effective beat policing, saying public trust was fundamental to good governance. He urged the officers to discharge their responsibilities with sensitivity, professionalism and integrity.

"Over the past six years, the stakeholders of peace in Jammu Kashmir have grown. Every citizen of Jammu Kashmir is committed to a safe home, good education, employment, business opportunities and a bright future for their children. Now, you must be not only the guardian of their security but also the guardian of their trust," he said.

Sinha said improvements in the law and order situation had contributed significantly to investment, tourism, entrepreneurship and infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor took the ceremonial salute and inspected the parade. He also felicitated officers who had excelled during their training. An oath was administered to the newly inducted officers to perform their duties with dedication and honesty.