The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama has strongly objected to the playing of Vande Mataram at a Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board event, citing fundamental Islamic principles and expressing deep concern over its routine inclusion in official functions across the Muslim-majority region.

IMAGE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks at the Waqf Day celebrations held at the Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir, in Srinagar, November 23, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Kiren Rijiju on X

Key Points The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama has objected to the playing of Vande Mataram at a Waqf Day ceremony organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.

The MMU asserts that attributing divinity to the motherland, as implied by Vande Mataram, contradicts the fundamental Islamic principle of Tawheed (Oneness of Allah).

The organisation criticised the Waqf Board for playing Vande Mataram despite it being optional, showing disregard for the religious sensitivities of Kashmiri Muslims.

The MMU expressed grave concern over the increasingly routine inclusion of Vande Mataram at official government functions in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir.

The MMU plans to seek legal opinion and submit a formal representation to authorities to end the "forcible imposition" of Vande Mataram at public events in J&K.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama, an amalgam of religious organisations and institutions representing various schools of Islamic thought, has objected to the playing of Vande Mataram at the Waqf Day ceremony organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board in Srinagar.

Religious Objections To Vande Mataram

In a statement, the MMU said the fundamental and non-negotiable principle of Tawheed in Islam was the absolute Oneness of Allah, which prohibits associating any partner with Allah or attributing divinity to any person, object, land or creation.

It said Islam encourages love for one's homeland but draws a clear distinction between loving one's country and worshipping or deifying it.

"Any expression or practice that attributes divinity to the motherland is contrary to the fundamental Islamic belief of Tawheed and is, therefore, un-Islamic and impermissible for Muslims," it said.

Waqf Board's Disregard For Muslim Sentiments

The MMU said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also clarified the Islamic position on Vande Mataram and strongly opposed its compulsory rendition on both religious and constitutional grounds.

"It is highly regrettable and unacceptable that Vande Mataram was played at a function organised by the Waqf Board itself, an institution entrusted with safeguarding Muslim religious endowments and their sanctity," the MMU said.

"There was no legal obligation to play Vande Mataram simply because it was an official function, and playing it was optional. Yet the waqf board went ahead with it with utter disregard for the fundamental religious beliefs and sensitivities of Kashmiri Muslims, which has caused deep hurt and anguish among people," it added.

MMU Plans Legal Action And Representation

The MMU also expressed "grave concern" over the "increasingly routine inclusion of Vande Mataram" at official government functions across Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir, "despite the well-known religious reservations of Muslims".

Such imposition disregards their religious convictions and constitutional rights and deepens distrust and alienation, it added.

It said it was deliberating on seeking legal opinion on the issue and would submit a formal representation to the concerned authorities, seeking an end to what it termed the forcible imposition of Vande Mataram at government functions, educational institutions and other public events in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MMU further urged the authorities to respect the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of faith and conscience.