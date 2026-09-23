J-K government removes 4700 books from colleges for objectionable content

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a significant move by withdrawing over 4,700 books from college libraries, including banned publications, to ensure academic environments uphold constitutional values and national integrity.

IMAGE: The police carry out a raid at a bookshop in Srinagar, August 7, 2025. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points The J&K government has withdrawn over 4,700 books from colleges across the Union territory.

This action includes the removal of 518 banned publications after scanning nearly 2.2 million books.

The initiative aims to foster an environment that upholds constitutional values, academic freedom, and national integrity.

A clear and objective criteria has been adopted for identifying objectionable material in college libraries.

The scrutiny process was initiated following a controversy over the procurement of two books with objectionable content.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn over 4,700 books, including banned ones, containing objectionable content from colleges across the Union territory after scanning nearly 2.2 million publications.

Scrutiny Of College Publications

In a written reply to a question in the assembly by Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA from Langate, Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, the government said it has examined 21,81,582 books/publications till date.

Out of these, 9,32,941 were examined in Jammu division, while 12,48,641 in Kashmir division, the higher education department said in its reply.

The government said it has withdrawn from circulation 4,767 books including 518 banned publications.

While 293 books have been withdrawn in Jammu region, 4,474 have been withdrawn from the Kashmir valley.

The government has also referred 1,752 books -- 538 in Jammu and 1,214 in Kashmir -- for expert examination to director of colleges.

It said a clear and objective criteria has been adopted for identifying objectionable material for scrutiny of books available in colleges.

However, it added, that the process of scrutiny of objectionable books/material to be withdrawn is under process in the department.

The government asserted that the reason for such action is that the higher education institutions constitute centres of higher learning, research, academic excellence and are expected to foster an environment that upholds constitutional values, academic freedom, critical thinking, scientific temper, responsible citizenship and respect for the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

The scrutiny follows orders issued in July by the education department and universities to screen all books following a controversy over procurement of two books which had objectionable content.