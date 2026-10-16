J-K government orders inquiry into babu's abuse of female officer

The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a thorough inquiry into alleged misconduct by senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, following accusations of abusive language towards a female JKAS officer during a recent review meeting, an incident that has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for strict disciplinary action.

IMAGE: IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan on the video conference. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an in-depth inquiry into alleged misconduct by IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, accused of using abusive language against JKAS officer Beenish Wani during a review meeting.

Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner-Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Department, has been appointed as the inquiry officer, tasked with submitting her report within 15 days.

Videos of the heated argument, where Ranjan allegedly told Wani to 'shut up' and referred to her as 'bloody shit', went viral, drawing widespread condemnation and prompting the NCW to take suo motu cognizance.

Political leaders, including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have reacted sharply, calling for strict action and highlighting concerns over administrative tension and dignity at the workplace for women.

Ranjan has a history of legal troubles, including a 2020 arrest by the CBI in an arms licence scam and an ongoing probe into disproportionate assets.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered a high-level inquiry into the alleged verbal abuse directed at a female Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer by senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan during a meeting earlier this week, footage of which reignited the debate around dignity at the workplace for women.

The action came as political parties reacted sharply to the incident and the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of video footage of the incident that went viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation across the Union territory and calls for strict disciplinary action.

Inquiry Details and Allegations

According to an official order issued by the general administration separtment (GAD), Mandeep Kaur, a 2004-batch IAS officer and commissioner-secretary to the housing and urban development department, has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter. Amit Vermani, additional secretary in the GAD, has been appointed as the presenting officer.

The inquiry panel has been directed to submit its report within 15 days.

The controversy erupted during a virtual review meeting on Mission YUVA held on Wednesday, during which Ranjan, currently serving as administrative secretary of the labour and employment department, allegedly used unparliamentary language, humiliated, and threatened assistant director (employment), Ganderbal, Beenish Wani.

In the video clip circulating online, Ranjan, a 2010-batch IAS officer, repeatedly interrupted Wani while she was explaining targets achieved by her office and clarifying the role of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) as a supporting agency.

During the exchange, Ranjan allegedly shouted at the junior officer to "shut up" and referred to her as "bloody shit".

When Wani objected to the language, Ranjan retorted that he could speak in that manner because he was her boss.

He then instructed another official present to draft a suspension order for Wani and reportedly threatened to write to the GAD recommending her dismissal from service after she stood her ground.

Wani, a 2015-batch JKAS officer, had joined the virtual meeting while on sanctioned leave as she was undergoing medical treatment.

Political and Public Outcry

The incident drew widespread condemnation across the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir, with leaders highlighting the administrative tension and limited jurisdiction over IAS officers in the Union territory set-up.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that prima facie, the senior bureaucrat's conduct was unbecoming of an IAS officer, adding that while control over IAS officers in a Union territory rests with the Raj Bhavan, he instructed the chief secretary to ensure Wani faces no retributive action.

"I've seen the video of the online meeting that is circulating on social media. Prima facie, the conduct of the senior bureaucrat was not in keeping with the standards expected of a senior IAS officer and the subsequent threats issued to a junior JKAS officer only make matters worse.

"I've taken this up in the strongest possible terms with the chief secretary. Unfortunately, a UT's control over IAS officers rests with the Lok Bhavan, but as chief minister, I've instructed the chief secretary to ensure that the JKAS officer faces no retributive action," Abdullah said.

The chief minister also said that had J&K been a state, the IAS officer seen abusing the young JKAS officer would have been attached to the general administration department pending an inquiry into his conduct.

"As a UT, we expect the authorities with control over IAS officers to set the right example and ensure that abusive, threatening behaviour is not brushed under the carpet," Abdullah said.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah called for Ranjan's immediate expulsion from Jammu and Kashmir, describing his conduct as deeply unbecoming and stating that officers exist to serve the people rather than insult or abuse them.

"The language he used was completely wrong; he should be reprimanded. This shows that he lacks the decency and conduct an officer ought to possess. Officers are duty-bound to listen to the people, who only want to present their grievances," the NC president said.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urged the Chief Minister to take up the matter directly with the Union government and demand strict action against the senior bureaucrat.

"Such erratic and disdainful conduct cannot be tolerated. CM Omar Abdullah must immediately take up the matter with the Government of India and demand strict action against the officer who is already facing allegations of issuing illegal gun licences," Mehbooti said in a post on X.

JKPCC President Tariq Karra wrote to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking a fair, time-bound probe to examine the full recording, ensure protection for Wani against professional retaliation, and investigate reported disparaging remarks made during the meeting regarding the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also termed the incident an assault on dignity, warning of consequences if any retaliatory action is taken against the female officer.

NCW Intervention and Association's Stance

Taking suo motu cognisance of the video, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, requesting video verification, an impartial inquiry, and appropriate legal and disciplinary proceedings if the allegations are substantiated.

The NCW demanded strict safeguards against workplace harassment and victimisation, requesting an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days while emphasising that every woman officer is entitled to a dignified workplace.

The JKAS Officers' Association strongly condemned the alleged intimidation and public humiliation, rejecting departmental attempts to label the circulating video as fabricated or AI-generated.

In a formal statement, the association affirmed the authenticity of the video as testified by present officials, asserting that administrative discipline must be founded on mutual respect, fairness, and accountability. The body demanded a public apology from Ranjan alongside formal misconduct proceedings.

Officer's Past Controversies

Ranjan has previously been embroiled in legal troubles. In 2020, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over his alleged involvement in an arms licence scam involving the issuance of thousands of licences on forged documents during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Following his arrest, he was suspended by the Jammu and Kashmir administration before being reinstated in 2021. He also faces a probe into allegations regarding disproportionate assets.