Home  » News » Major Breakthrough: Police Bust Inter-State Drug And Arms Syndicate

Major Breakthrough: Police Bust Inter-State Drug And Arms Syndicate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 19:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Jammu Police have successfully dismantled a significant inter-state narcotics and illegal arms syndicate, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals, including leaders of the notorious Gataru gang, in a major operation spanning multiple states.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Jammu Police busted an inter-state narcotics and illegal arms syndicate on Friday.
  • Ten persons, including key members of the Gataru gang, were arrested in coordinated operations across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.
  • Recoveries included five pistols, one country-made weapon, 27.66 grams of heroin, and ammunition.
  • Sourav Gupta and Gaurav Gupta, alleged leaders of the Gataru gang, were among those arrested.

Police have busted an inter-state narcotics and illegal arms syndicate, arresting 10 persons, including key members of the Gataru gang, in coordinated operations across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, an official said on Friday.

Major Syndicate Dismantled

The arrests by Special Investigation Team (SIT) followed an investigation into an FIR recently registered at Police Station Vijaypur in Samba district under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act, a police spokesperson said.

 

During the operation, police recovered five pistols, one country-made weapon, 27.66 grams of heroin, 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 23 grams of gunpowder, 113 pellets and four pellet caps, he said.

Those arrested include Sourav Gupta and Gaurav Gupta, both residents of Vijaypur, who were allegedly heading the notorious Gataru gang, which is active in Jammu, the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

jammu policenarcotics syndicateillegal armsgataru ganginter-state operation

More From Rediff

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Related Stories

J&K Police Dismantle Interstate Drug Network, Arrest Key Kingpin

J&K Police Dismantle Interstate Drug Network, Arrest Key Kingpin

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali