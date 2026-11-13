Major Breakthrough: Police Bust Inter-State Drug And Arms Syndicate

Jammu Police have successfully dismantled a significant inter-state narcotics and illegal arms syndicate, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals, including leaders of the notorious Gataru gang, in a major operation spanning multiple states.

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Key Points Jammu Police busted an inter-state narcotics and illegal arms syndicate on Friday.

Ten persons, including key members of the Gataru gang, were arrested in coordinated operations across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

Recoveries included five pistols, one country-made weapon, 27.66 grams of heroin, and ammunition.

Sourav Gupta and Gaurav Gupta, alleged leaders of the Gataru gang, were among those arrested.

Police have busted an inter-state narcotics and illegal arms syndicate, arresting 10 persons, including key members of the Gataru gang, in coordinated operations across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, an official said on Friday.

Major Syndicate Dismantled

The arrests by Special Investigation Team (SIT) followed an investigation into an FIR recently registered at Police Station Vijaypur in Samba district under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act, a police spokesperson said.

During the operation, police recovered five pistols, one country-made weapon, 27.66 grams of heroin, 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 23 grams of gunpowder, 113 pellets and four pellet caps, he said.

Those arrested include Sourav Gupta and Gaurav Gupta, both residents of Vijaypur, who were allegedly heading the notorious Gataru gang, which is active in Jammu, the spokesperson said.