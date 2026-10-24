Health Employee Charged For Using Forged Class 10 Certificate

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu has filed a chargesheet against a health department employee for allegedly using a forged Class 10 certificate to secure a government job as a dental assistant nearly two decades ago, highlighting a significant case of document fraud.

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Key Points The EOW Jammu filed a chargesheet on Saturday against Sohan Lal Singh, a health department employee.

Singh is accused of securing a dental assistant job nearly two decades ago using a forged Class 10 certificate.

Investigation revealed Singh had only passed Class 8 and never cleared Class 10 through his school.

Forensic analysis confirmed erasures and chemical alterations in the mark sheet, with school records showing date of birth discrepancies.

Evidence suggests Singh's deceased father allegedly procured the forged documents for his minor son to secure the job.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Jammu on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a health department employee for allegedly securing a government job as a dental assistant using a forged Class 10 certificate nearly two decades ago, an official said.

The chargesheet was filed against the employee, Sohan Lal Singh, and his deceased father, Veer Singh, before the court of the fourth Additional Munsiff, Jammu, in a case registered last year, a Crime Branch spokesperson said.

Details Of The Allegation

The case originated from a communication received from the CID Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that Singh had been working as a dental assistant at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Arnia, Jammu, for nearly two decades on the basis of a fraudulent matriculation certificate purportedly issued in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

The investigation revealed that Singh had passed Class 8 but had never cleared the Class 10 examination through his school, he said.

Evidence Uncovers Fraud

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Jammu, confirmed erasures and chemical alterations in the mark sheet, while school records revealed discrepancies in his date of birth, the spokesperson said.

Statements and other evidence corroborated that Singh's father, who has since died and worked as a driver in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly procured forged documents for his minor son. The falsified records were subsequently used to establish his eligibility for dental assistant training and secure an appointment through the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, he said.

The spokesperson said offences under various sections of law had been established against the accused based on the evidence collected during the investigation.

The chargesheet has been filed for judicial determination, he added.