J-K cops deny security lapse at Bharat Jodo Yatra

After the Congress alleged lapses in security arrangments in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that it was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of the yatra after 1 km by the organisers.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi waves to people from atop a vehicle during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Qazigund in Anantnag.

Taking to Twitter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, 'JKP was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of Yatra after conducting 1 km yatra by organizers. The rest of yatra continued #peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security (sic).'

'Only authorised persons identified by organisers and the frisked crowd were allowed inside towards the route of Yatra (sic),' the police added.

The police further stated, 'Organisers and managers of BJY did not intimate about large gatherings from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point (sic).'

'Full security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising of ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment and SFs were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments (sic),' it added.

On Friday, Congress in-charge of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, Rajani Patil alleged security lapses in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, and accused the administration of the Union Territory of failing to manage the crowd.

'J&K UT Administration failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. Security lapses indicate the unfair and unprepared attitude of the UT administration. Office Of LG J-K (sic),' Rajani Patil said in a tweet along with a picture from the spot.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said that there was no security personnel with the Bharat Jodo Yatra for 15 minutes, and termed it a 'serious lapse'.

"The security has been mishandled by concerned agencies here. For 15 mins, there have been no security officers with the Bharat Jodo Yatra here. This is a serious lapse. Rahul Gandhi and other yatris cannot walk without security," Venugopal said speaking to mediapersons.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is in its final leg in Jammu-Kashmir, resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district.