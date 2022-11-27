News
J-K authorities issue ultimatum to Mufti, 7 ex-MLAs to vacate govt quarters

J-K authorities issue ultimatum to Mufti, 7 ex-MLAs to vacate govt quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 27, 2022 18:30 IST
Authorities in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday asked Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and seven former legislators to vacate government residential quarters within 24 hours failing which action would be taken, officials said.

IMAGE: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti addressing a rally in Sringar, November 27, 2022. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Mufti was served an eviction notice for her 'Fairview' residence at the high security Gupkar area of the city here last month as well.

 

Sunday's eviction notice, by the executive magistrate First class on the orders of the Anantnag deputy commissioner was issued to Mufti and others for the government quarters located in Housing Colony at Khanabal in the south Kashmir district, the officials said.

They said other than Mufti, the notices were issued to ex-MLAs Mohammad Altaf Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Altaf Shah, and Abdul Kabir Pathan, ex-MLCs Bashir Shah and Choudhary Nizamuddin.

The notices warned the occupants of action under law if they fail to vacate the premises within 24 hours, the officials said.

