HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » J-K assembly erupts over BJP MLA's 'nationalist Hindus' remark

J-K assembly erupts over BJP MLA's 'nationalist Hindus' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 29, 2025 13:06 IST

x

Pandemonium broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly on Wednesday after BJP MLA Shagun Parihar alleged the government was neglecting some Kishtwar areas as "nationalist Hindus" reside there.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The Kishtwar MLA's comments, made during the Zero Hour, were objected to by the treasury benches.

Minister Javid Dar said these remarks were communal and should be expunged.

 

NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi said thousands of Muslims have given sacrifices for the nation, and they should not be insulted.

Amid the din, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said Muslims, Sikhs and Christians in Jammu and Kashmir were equally nationalist, like the Hindus.

"I will request that the hurtful words should be expunged," the Gurez MLA requested the speaker.

However, Parihar said PDP leaders had also made such remarks during the house proceedings on Tuesday.

"PDP members stated that Hindus play divide and rule," she alleged.

Parihar and Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary requested the speaker that the recordings of the house proceedings should be checked to ascertain the facts.

Congress MLAs also objected to Parihar's remarks.

Minister Javid Ahmad Dar said the government does not work from a religious perspective.

"We work equally for all people," he added.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked the BJP MLA to choose her words carefully.

"You have come to this house for the first time. Please choose your words carefully. You should not use controversial words. You have a long way to go, we want you to progress," Rather said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kashmiri Pandits Are Not A Priority For BJP'
Kashmiri Pandits Are Not A Priority For BJP'
Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if.... : Tejashwi Yadav
Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if.... : Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar polls: Tejashwi's stronghold faces BJP challenge
Bihar polls: Tejashwi's stronghold faces BJP challenge
Cong mum on backing Tejashwi for CM, says 'all is well'
Cong mum on backing Tejashwi for CM, says 'all is well'
When a sitting member openly protects...: Jaishankar blasts UN over Pak move
When a sitting member openly protects...: Jaishankar blasts UN over Pak move

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rashmika Mandanna Movies on OTT

webstory image 2

Clean People: 9 Countries With The Best Bathing Habits

webstory image 3

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses

VIDEOS

Trump lands in South Korea for the final leg of his Asia trip1:12

Trump lands in South Korea for the final leg of his Asia...

President Murmu takes sortie in Rafale Jet at Ambala's Air Force station0:49

President Murmu takes sortie in Rafale Jet at Ambala's...

Giorgia Andrini spotted at Mumbai Airport1:11

Giorgia Andrini spotted at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO