J-K: Amarnath, Vaishno Devi pilgrimages suspended amid rain forecast

Officials said no onward movement of pilgrims will be allowed from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps in Kashmir, and the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

IMAGE: A view of the multiple opened spillway gates of the Salal Dam amid rising Chenab River water level, in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, July 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Authorities on Sunday temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir as well as the pilgrimages to the Mata Vaishno Devi and Shiv Khori shrines in Jammu after the India meteorological department (IMD) forecast of widespread rainfall across the Union Territory over the next few days.

Key Points The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

The rain began early Sunday with cloudbursts taking place in the forests of Kashmir.

The weather department has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to 23.

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

Officials said no onward movement of pilgrims will be allowed from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps in Kashmir, and the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

"In view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the IMD, Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from all base camps, including the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, with effect from 19.07.2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims," an official said in Jammu.

"Updates regarding the resumption of (Amarnath) Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions", he said.

The rain began early Sunday with cloudbursts taking place in the forests of Kashmir. The weather department has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to 23. More than 3.76 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine since the yatra began on July 3.

Pilgrimages to the Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Shiv Khori shrines in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district were also suspended following the weather advisory, officials said.

"In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the IMD, the Vaishno Devi yatra shall remain temporarily suspended," an official said.

He said devotees may stay updated through official channels and added that authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

The Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board advised devotees to postpone their travel until further notice, citing safety concerns.

"In view of the weather forecast of heavy rains issued by the IMD and the inclement weather in Ransoo, the pilgrimage to Shri Shiv Khori has temporarily been suspended," the Jammu divisional commissioner posted on X.

He said the situation is being continuously monitored and urged devotees to check the latest updates before planning their visit to the shrine.

Officials said a decision regarding the resumption of the pilgrimage would be taken based on improvements in weather conditions and safety assessments.