How J&K ACB Busted Bribery Racket In Agriculture Dept

The Anti-corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has made a significant arrest, nabbing a senior Agriculture Department officer and a middleman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in a case involving a seed dealer.

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Key Points Jammu and Kashmir's Anti-corruption Bureau arrested a senior Agriculture Department officer and a middleman.

Deputy Director Naseer Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Owais were caught accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

The officer allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from a seed dealer to permit seed sales.

A total of Rs 1 lakh had already been paid by the complainant before the ACB trap.

The tainted bribe money was recovered on the spot during the arrest operation.

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested a senior government officer and a middleman accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said.

Investigation And Arrest Details

Deputy Director (Law Enforcement) in the Agriculture Department, Naseer Ahmad Khan and middleman Mohammad Owais were arrested while allegedly demanding and accepting the illegal gratification, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The ACB, acting on a written complaint, conducted a preliminary verification and found that Khan had allegedly sought Rs 2 lakh from a seed dealer for allowing him to sell plant seeds at his shop.

"Under compulsion, the complainant had already paid the bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh. Following negotiations, the further amount was to be paid in two instalments of Rs 50,000 each," the spokesperson said.

The ACB registered a case and laid a trap, during which Khan and Owais were arrested while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe on Wednesday, he said.

The tainted bribe money of Rs 50,000 was recovered from their possession on the spot, the spokesperson said.

Both accused were subjected to medico-legal formalities and lodged at Police Station Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar, he added.