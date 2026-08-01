Home  » News » J-K: 2 migrant labourers killed in Kulgam terror attack

J-K: 2 migrant labourers killed in Kulgam terror attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra August 01, 2026 10:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district tragically claimed the lives of two labourers from Chhattisgarh, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the region.

Migrant labourers killed in Kulgam

IMAGE: Security personnel at a hospital, where the injured migrant worker was admitted after a terrorist attack in Kellam area of Kulgam district, in Anantnag on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The incident occurred at a brick kiln in the Kelam area on Friday evening.
  • Victims Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their twenties, succumbed to their injuries.
  • This attack follows recent similar incidents targeting non-local workers and security personnel in the region.

Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late on Friday evening, they said.

Details Of The Kulgam Attack

Officials said the two labourers were injured in the attack, and one of them -- identified as Deepak Ratray-- succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

The other injured person -- Bopinder -- was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura, officials said, adding that he died during treatment.

The workers were both in their twenties and hailed from Chhattisgarh, officials said.

 

The attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists allegedly shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

Before this, two labourers were killed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kulgam terror attackjammu and kashmirlabourers killedchhattisgarh victimsbrick kiln attack

More From Rediff

'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'

'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'
'First Thing Police Should Have Done Was Negotiate'

'First Thing Police Should Have Done Was Negotiate'
Will Trump Impose 100 Per Cent Tariffs On India?

Will Trump Impose 100 Per Cent Tariffs On India?

Related Stories

Terrorists target non-local labourers in J-K; 1 killed

Terrorists target non-local labourers in J-K; 1 killed

Web Stories

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood
Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched In India

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched In India