J D Vance, Zelenskyy Attend Pope Leo's Inaugural Mass

J D Vance, Zelenskyy Attend Pope Leo's Inaugural Mass

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 19, 2025 17:36 IST

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV blesses the faithful during his inaugural Mass in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 18, 2025. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Leo at his inaugural Mass at the Vatican, May 18, 2025. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Leo celebrates his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Leo receives the pallium from the Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Francois Joseph Mamberti during his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Leo gestures at the end of his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Leo looks at the Fisherman's Ring -- which all pontiffs are required to wear -- during the Mass for the formal inauguration of his pontificate. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Leo blesses a baby as he arrives in the popemobile for his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Vincenzo Livieri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: United States Vice President J D Vance -- who is a Catholic -- and US Second Lady Usha Vance -- who is Hindu -- attend the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo's pontificate. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: J D Vance receives the Eucharist during the inaugural Mass. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Leo arrives in the popemobile for his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the clergy gather on the day of Pope Leo's inaugural Mass. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Faithful gather for Pope Leo's inaugural Mass. Photograph: Matteo Minnella/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, ruler of UAE's Ras al Khaimah, Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, Spain's King Felipe and Spain's Queen Letizia with other dignitaries ahead of the inaugural Mass. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Faithful pray in Saint Peter's Square on the day of Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass, at the Vatican, May 18, 2025. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Leo greets Italy's President Sergio Mattarella in St Peter's Basilica, following his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during Pope Leo's inaugural Mass. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Pope Leo on the day of his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Vatican Media/Simone Risoluti/­Handout via Reuters

 

Photographs curated by and feature created by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

