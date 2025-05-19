J D Vance, Zelenskyy Attend Pope Leo's Inaugural Mass

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV blesses the faithful during his inaugural Mass in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 18, 2025. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters
IMAGE: Pope Leo at his inaugural Mass at the Vatican, May 18, 2025. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters
IMAGE: Pope Leo celebrates his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters
IMAGE: Pope Leo receives the pallium from the Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Francois Joseph Mamberti during his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters
IMAGE: Pope Leo gestures at the end of his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters
IMAGE: Pope Leo looks at the Fisherman's Ring -- which all pontiffs are required to wear -- during the Mass for the formal inauguration of his pontificate. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Pope Leo blesses a baby as he arrives in the popemobile for his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Vincenzo Livieri/Reuters
IMAGE: United States Vice President J D Vance -- who is a Catholic -- and US Second Lady Usha Vance -- who is Hindu -- attend the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo's pontificate. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: J D Vance receives the Eucharist during the inaugural Mass. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
IMAGE: Pope Leo arrives in the popemobile for his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
IMAGE: Members of the clergy gather on the day of Pope Leo's inaugural Mass. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Faithful gather for Pope Leo's inaugural Mass. Photograph: Matteo Minnella/Reuters
IMAGE: Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, ruler of UAE's Ras al Khaimah, Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, Spain's King Felipe and Spain's Queen Letizia with other dignitaries ahead of the inaugural Mass. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters
IMAGE: Faithful pray in Saint Peter's Square on the day of Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass, at the Vatican, May 18, 2025. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters
IMAGE: Pope Leo greets Italy's President Sergio Mattarella in St Peter's Basilica, following his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters
IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during Pope Leo's inaugural Mass. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Pope Leo on the day of his inaugural Mass. Photograph: Vatican Media/Simone Risoluti/Handout via Reuters
Photographs curated by and feature created by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com