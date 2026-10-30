Ivory Coast National Arrested In Gurugram With Cocaine

Gurugram police have apprehended an Ivory Coast national with 4.86 grams of cocaine, foiling his alleged attempt to sell the contraband in the city.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points An Ivory Coast national, Abou Tarore, 38, was arrested in Gurugram on Friday with 4.86 grams of cocaine.

Tarore, who arrived in India on a tourist visa in 2021, intended to sell the cocaine in Gurugram.

He faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has a previous NDPS case registered against him in Ambala.

A 38-year-old Ivory Coast national was arrested with 4.86 grams of cocaine near the Sector 17/18 turn in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

Ivory Coast National Arrested In Gurugram

The accused, identified as Abou Tarore, was also found in possession of a scooter, they said.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sector 17/18 police station, police said.

During interrogation, Tarore told police that he had come to India on a tourist visa in 2021 and had brought the cocaine to Gurugram to sell it. He was arrested before he could allegedly sell the contraband, police said.

Police said Tarore, who is currently residing in Sector 55, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, had a previous NDPS Act case registered against him in Ambala.

"We are questioning the accused," a police spokesperson said.