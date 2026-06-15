IVF mix-up shock: DNA tests show Delhi twins unrelated to parents

The matter began in December 2024, when the couple consulted Dr Ritu Garg, who introduced them to Dr Manpreet Kaur for IVF treatment and thereafter referred them to SCI Hospital in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Complainant Rahul Rathore. Photograph: ANI Photo

A Delhi-based couple filed a police complaint after a DNA test allegedly revealed that their twin born through an IVF procedure shares no genetic connection with either parent, raising questions about embryo-handling protocols at the hospital.

Key Points Rathore said based on a Delhi court order, an FIR was registered against the IVF centre at Greater Kailash police station on March 31.

On January 9 last year, as part of the IVF process, medical tests were conducted at SCI Hospital, with the doctors and staff assuring the couple that the entire procedure would be conducted ethically.

A laparoscopy procedure was performed on February 14 and in March, the hospital informed them that five embryos had been created, of which three were transferred into his wife's womb on May 14, he claimed.

Rahul Rathore, 41, a builder by profession and his wife Meenu, 39 -- who claimed that they were residing in Gurugram in fear as they raised serious questions at the fertility centre -- said they want only their children.

Speaking to PTI, Rathore said based on a Delhi court order, an FIR was registered against the In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centre at Greater Kailash police station on March 31.

"Besides this, the police are not taking any action and we are being pressured from all sides, but we will not rest until we get our children back," Rathore alleged in the complaint.

According to the complainant, the matter began in December 2024, when the couple consulted Dr Ritu Garg, who introduced them to Dr Manpreet Kaur for IVF treatment and thereafter referred them to SCI Hospital in New Delhi's Greater Kailash-I.

Further, they were introduced to Dr Shivani Sachdeva, the treating In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) specialist, he alleged.

On January 9 last year, as part of the IVF process, medical tests were conducted at SCI Hospital, with the doctors and staff assuring the couple that the entire procedure would be conducted ethically using only their biological material, Rathore said.

"On February 13, 2025, my wife's eggs and my sperm were collected by the hospital authorities. By taking custody of our biological material, the hospital and doctors were entrusted with property of a special nature, thereby attracting a fiduciary duty," he claimed.

A laparoscopy procedure was performed on February 14 and in March, the hospital informed them that five embryos had been created, of which three were transferred into his wife's womb on May 14, he claimed.

Claiming that embryos created from their genetic material were "unlawfully removed" and embryos "not genetically related to them" were implanted, he said that pregnancy was confirmed on May 24 and on January 5 this year his wife delivered two female twins.

He said that he, along with his wife, were made to believe that both children were their biological offspring.

Rathore further said that due to serious medical inconsistencies, he and his wife developed suspicion and conducted two independent DNA tests on January 7 this year through DNA Labs India and DNA Forensics Laboratory.

The child's first DNA report showed paternal mismatch and the second showed that neither maternal nor paternal DNA matched any child.

The reports establish that his embryo has been illegally substituted and given to another person, he claimed.

"When we confronted Gaurav Rathi with the DNA reports and questioned the illegal exchange of our child, we were called to the hospital on January 7," Rathore said.

During the meeting, Rathore claimed, they were told to "take any amount you want" and were further informed that their "biological child had already been given to another person" and the hospital can compensate the couple through the parent to whom they have delivered the child. Warning the couple not to pursue the matter any further, they also threatened with denial of their children and other serious consequences if they approached the police or any authority, he said.

"After this, we moved to court. However, on the court order, an FIR was registered, but the police did not take any action in the case," Rathore said.

"We, both husband and wife, are struggling and live in Gurugram in fear, but the hospital authorities appear to care only about money and protecting their positions. We will not sit quietly until we get our children back", said Meenu Rathore.

Despite several attempts, the accused IVF centre did not respond to queries.