IUML Asserts Seat Count for Assembly Polls Amid UDF Alliance Talks

Amidst ongoing UDF alliance discussions, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty confirms the party will maintain its seat count in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, signalling stability within the coalition.

Key Points IUML will contest the same number of seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections as in 2021.

P K Kunhalikutty confirmed the seat count will not be reduced, amidst UDF alliance discussions.

Relations among UDF parties remain cordial, with no major issues reported.

Seat-sharing discussions between IUML and Congress are in the final stage.

The final seat-sharing arrangement among UDF allies is expected to be finalised soon.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty on Sunday said the number of seats the party will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections will not be reduced.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the IUML had contested in 25 seats as part of the UDF alliance.

Kunhalikutty was speaking to reporters after he held a meeting with Congress leaders here.

He said relations among the parties in the UDF remain cordial and there are no major issues within the front.

"The number of seats this time will not be reduced," he said, but declined to comment when asked whether the number of seats would increase.

"We will disclose everything after the party leadership meeting on Monday," he added.

Asked whether the IUML was satisfied with the seat-sharing arrangement, Kunhalikutty said, "As I said, there is no problem. That means there is satisfaction."

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, also said that the seat-sharing discussions with the IUML were in the final stage.

He added that the seat-sharing arrangement among the allies could be finalised after a short discussion.